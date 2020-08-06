PUBG Mobile: OnePlus users can now play the game at 90 fps

PUBG Mobile provides players with an exhilarating battle royale experience. One reason is that they can set the fps and adjust graphics to an extent, though the hardware heavily influences the same. The constant updates rolled out also help overhaul and enhance the experience.

Today, the 90 fps option was made available for OnePlus devices as part of the two companies' collaboration. In this article, we will discuss this exclusive option in the game.

90 fps in PUBG Mobile for OnePlus users

OnePlus today announced that they were teaming up with PUBG Mobile to provide players with an exclusive 90 fps experience. As part of this collaboration, the brand's users will be able to play PUBG Mobile at this frame rate from August 6 to September 7.

Pete Lau, the founder and CEO of OnePlus, stated:

OnePlus is very close with our community of tech enthusiasts, so we know that mobile gamers are looking for a more immersive and smoother experience. That's exactly what we are delivering with this exclusive 90 FPS experience with PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most downloaded mobile games. We will continue pushing mobile gaming to new levels through our industry-leading displays, powerful performance, and fast and smooth overall user experience.

However, not all devices from the OnePlus series will support this. Players using a device from the OnePlus 7T series/OnePlus 7 Pro/OnePlus 8 series are only entitled to use this exclusive. Read more about this partnership on the OnePlus forum here.

How to activate 90 fps on OnePlus devices

Follow the steps given below to play the game at this frame rate:

Step 1: Change the refresh rate of the device by following this path: Settings > Display > Screen Refresh Rate

Step 2: Open PUBG Mobile, click on the settings button on the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Click on the Graphics tab and select '90 fps'.

OnePlus had first teased this announcement in a Facebook post yesterday.

Playing the game at 90 fps takes the experience to an entirely new level, and PUBG Mobile players everywhere can now enjoy the game at an unprecedented level of smoothness.