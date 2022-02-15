How to get the free trial of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 on Xbox and PlayStation?

The latest patch of Cyberpunk 2077 has finally been released. This will bring various additions and improvements to the game like new quests, gameplay fixes, and some free DLCs.

A five-hour trial will also be available to players across most platforms, with progress carrying over to the full game if purchased. The trial will be month-long and will end on March 15, 2022, at:

8 am PST

11 am ET

4 pm GMT

5pm CET

9:30 pm IST

Here are the steps to get the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 free trial on different platforms

Patch 1.5 of Cyberpunk will bring a ton of changes to the game. Some of these include optimization changes, rental and customization of apartments, change in combat, change in economy, and a lot more. The next-gen update has also been rolled out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S along with the patch update.

A five-hour trial will be available to all users regardless of the platform they play on. This will help them check how the new update is running on their system before they proceed to buy the game.

How to play the Patch 1.5 free trial on PlayStation 5?

Go to the PlayStation store

Search for Cyberpunk 2077

Open its store page

Click on the Free Trial button

Install the game

Start playing the game

How to play the Patch 1.5 free trial on Xbox Series X|S?

Go to the Xbox store

Search for Cyberpunk 2077

Open its store page

Click on the Free Trial button

Install the game

Start playing the game

Unfortunately, the Patch 1.5 free trial is not available on PC. Only the current owners of the game on Windows will be able to enjoy the new update.

The five-hour trial will allow the progress to carry over to the full game upon purchase. As mentioned above, the trial will last for a month and is expected to end on March 15, 2022, at:

8 am PST

11 am ET

4 pm GMT

5pm CET

9:30 pm IST

The new patch update has brought various improvements to the game. Numerous quests have been added, fixes for the gameplay have been provided, and a number of free DLCs will also be available for the players to enjoy.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul