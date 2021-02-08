How to get Elite Eliminations in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Elite Eliminations are extremely important for completing quests in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. However, the game itself has no tutorial or suggestions for the same.

Do any of you k ow what elite elimination is in zombies i need it for my knife — Pikamend (@Pikamend) November 16, 2020

Earning Elite Eliminations in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies additionally allows players to overcome the block in their Dark Aether grind. To earn these Elite Eliminations, players need to take down the Elite Zombies, also known as Megatons.

Megatons are nearly twice the size of regular zombies, making it extremely easy to spot them. These zombies are further split into two separate zombies, the Megaton Bomber and the Megaton Blaster.

Players can confirm the zombie's Elite status by spotting the skull sign next to its health bar.

Here is a complete rundown of everything that gamers need to know about earning Elite Eliminations in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Elite Eliminations in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Players can earn Elite Eliminations in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War by simply jumping into a zombies match and killing as many Megatons or bosses they can.

Elite Eliminations can also be earned in the Onslaught mode.

Imo, the best way to earn the "Elite elimination" camos in #Zombies is to replay Onslaught on Nuketown.

May seem repetitive, however, keep the games short in the lower rounds for less of a grind.#BlackOpsColdWar — REAL in TEAL (@REALinTEAL) November 30, 2020

The Onslaught mode is a PlayStation exclusive, thus making it unavailable for players on other platforms. However, they will find a fair amount of Megaton zombies during their grind for Dark Aether.

Killing Megatons is a two-step process:

Players will need to kill the giant Megaton zombie that they spot.

Killing the initial zombie will spawn two additional Megatons, the bomber and the blaster. Players will need to kill both to acquire a single Elite Elimination.

However, gamers have reported that they are facing issues with Elite Eliminations in the game. Given that the Onslaught mode is limited to the PlayStation platform, Treyarch could be facing certain bugs and glitches during the development stages.

@Treyarch is it just me or the elite elimination counter is glitched in the higher rounds in zombies atleast for solo players? because for some reason i killed 10-12 elites in a game and it stopped counting before my last elite kill — horny (@peepeelarg) December 1, 2020

If players find themselves facing a similar issue, with Elite Eliminations not being counted in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, it is not just them, but a problem a major part of the community is facing.