How to get a mini Seelie pet companion in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest treasure hunting event, Lost Riches, is live now, and players can unlock Seelie as an in-game pet for their characters.
The Lost Riches event is scheduled to end on January 18 at 4 am Eastern Time. Players need to complete tasks in order to earn the new form of in-game currency, Iron Coins.
The best way to do so is by interacting with the NPC named Ulman, near the Stone Gate. Ulman will present the player with a Treasure Book and a treasure-seeking Seelie. This will help the player discover regions where they can find Iron Coins.
The primary objective for players in the Lost Riches event is to collect as many Iron Coins as they can. These coins allow players to purchase various in-game items, including the Mini Seelie pet companion.
Here's everything to know about the Mini Seelie pet companion in Genshin Impact:
Mini Seelie pet companion in Genshin Impact
Mini Seelie pet companions are priced at 280 Iron Coins in Genshin Impact. This means that players will have to go through some scavenging for iron coins before they can afford a mini Seelie pet companion. Currently, there are three variants of the mini Seelie available for players to choose from.
The different variant of mini Seelie available for players are:
- Dayflower
- Rose
- Curcuma
However, players in the community have raised cries regarding a customisable mini Seelie or even a color changing one.
Given that the event is going to be around till January 18, players have a lot of time to gather the 280 iron coins required to purchase a mini Seelie. The mini Seelie is not just a cute visual addition to Genshin Impact, but it also makes the game a lot more interactive.
The addition of a pet concept in an open-world map like Genshin Impact was a long-awaited feature for the fans. Now that its here, players from all platforms and devices can start their grind to accumulate the necessary amount of iron coins.Published 08 Jan 2021, 21:45 IST