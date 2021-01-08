How to get a mini Seelie pet companion in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest treasure hunting event, Lost Riches, is live now, and players can unlock Seelie as an in-game pet for their characters.

The Lost Riches event is scheduled to end on January 18 at 4 am Eastern Time. Players need to complete tasks in order to earn the new form of in-game currency, Iron Coins.

Hey Travelers~



An all-new event, "Lost Riches," will begin shortly. During the event, Travelers can make their way over to Stone Gate to find Ulman to participate in the event.



See full details >>> https://t.co/jFcKimw3fY#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/c1pZYakwrf — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 8, 2021

The best way to do so is by interacting with the NPC named Ulman, near the Stone Gate. Ulman will present the player with a Treasure Book and a treasure-seeking Seelie. This will help the player discover regions where they can find Iron Coins.

Ulman in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The primary objective for players in the Lost Riches event is to collect as many Iron Coins as they can. These coins allow players to purchase various in-game items, including the Mini Seelie pet companion.

Here's everything to know about the Mini Seelie pet companion in Genshin Impact:

Mini Seelie pet companion in Genshin Impact

Mini Seelie pet companions are priced at 280 Iron Coins in Genshin Impact. This means that players will have to go through some scavenging for iron coins before they can afford a mini Seelie pet companion. Currently, there are three variants of the mini Seelie available for players to choose from.

The different variant of mini Seelie available for players are:

Dayflower

Rose

Curcuma

However, players in the community have raised cries regarding a customisable mini Seelie or even a color changing one.

it would’ve been so cool if mihoyo made the colors of the seelie pets customizable and let us change it to any shade — apple 🍎 (@zhonqlisgf) January 8, 2021

i wish my pet seelie could change colors like a mood ring — rhys and childe are bffs (@eyebrowpillar) January 8, 2021

Given that the event is going to be around till January 18, players have a lot of time to gather the 280 iron coins required to purchase a mini Seelie. The mini Seelie is not just a cute visual addition to Genshin Impact, but it also makes the game a lot more interactive.

Genshin //



I want my seelie pet so bad!! Almost done with the daily commissions, so im gonna do the new quest soon 💏 — Nano☆ (@Samatokiswag) January 8, 2021

SO CUTE!!!!! The pet seelie is adorable #PS4share pic.twitter.com/UDbqslu1Nh — Cinnalolli 🍭 Off playing Genshin Impact (@cinnalolli) January 8, 2021

The addition of a pet concept in an open-world map like Genshin Impact was a long-awaited feature for the fans. Now that its here, players from all platforms and devices can start their grind to accumulate the necessary amount of iron coins.