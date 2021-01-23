How to install and play Roblox on Chromebook

Roblox is one of the most popular online gaming platforms available to players. However, the popular service does not extend its support to the Chromebook.

Fortunately for Chromebook owners who want a taste of Roblox, the Google Play Store allows them to get the Roblox experience on their Chromebooks. For those unaware of Chromebooks, they are similar to regular laptops, only running on the Chrome OS.

The Chrome OS is an exclusive operating system designed by Google for Chromebooks. Google claims that Chromebacks are powerful enough to handle important computing tasks while also being extremely easy to use. Players can learn more about the Chrome OS or Chromebooks in general, at this link.

Here's a detailed step-by-step guide on how to install Roblox on Chromebooks.

Roblox on Chromebooks

Thanks to the Google Play Store available on Chromebooks, players can install and play Roblox on an otherwise unsupported platform. To install and play Roblox on their Chromebook device, these are the steps that players need to follow.

To get started, players need to boot up their Chromebooks and ensure that the device has a working internet connection.

After this, players need to open the Google Play Store app present on their device.

After launching Google Play Store, players need to type "Roblox" in the search bar present at the top of the screen.

After locating the Roblox application developed by "Roblox Corporation," players need to click on the install option to start downloading the app.

The player will receive a prompt on their notification bar once the installation is complete.

Players can either click on the prompt and launch Roblox directly from the Google Play Store, or they can go into their installed app library and launch Roblox by clicking on the installed icon.

Wow it looks like it's possible to run Roblox on a Chromebook. Cool! They must have improved a bunch since my friends tried em. https://t.co/XoH7aeoiFw — Cory Keane (@corykeane) January 18, 2021

chromebook i have to plat phone version of roblox — HOTFOX23453 (@hotfox23453) January 21, 2021

Following this series of steps will allows players to install and play Roblox on their Chromebooks with ease. However, it is extremely important for players to note that they will only be able to access the mobile version of Roblox on their Chromebooks.

Although the entire process is not too complicated, the lack of proper information and guidance can cause many players to face troubles in executing it.