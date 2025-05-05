Krafton's Anuj Sahani and Sojourn Past developer Pekrukhrietuo reveals "the key to making a good game" (Exclusive)

There is no denying that there are a lot of talented game developers and designers in India and many great upcoming titles like Sojourn Past. However, the lack of proper infrastructure and recognition is the biggest hurdle many face. Recognizing this, and to improve the Indian gaming landscape, Krafton India started the Krafton India Gaming Incubator programme back in 2023. The sole purpose of KIGI is to provide mentorship and resources to aspiring game developers and to help them reach a global audience.

Ad

As part of this, Krafton India decided to back up ReDimension Games and assisted them with their upcoming title, Sojourn Past. We were fortunate enough to interview Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON India Incubator Program and India Publishing Advisor, and Pekrukhrietuo Pienyu, co-founder of ReDimension Games. Among many other topics we discussed, Pienyu revealed the secret for making an excellent game:

"The key to making a good game is, for it to have a well thought out design - making sure the gameplay is a cohesive experience with its narrative,art and other ingame elements."

Ad

Trending

During this insightful conversation, the duo opened up about their journey and revealed their future plans as well.

Anuj Sahani and Pekrukhrietuo Pienyu share insights into the making of Sojourn Past

ReDimension Games was selected out of the 200 contenders by KRAFTON India’s first Gaming Incubator (Image via ReDimension Games)

Q) Sojourn Past already had such a deep, emotional theme. When you joined KIGI, what was the initial feedback on your pitch?

Ad

Pekrukhrietuo: When I first pitched Sojourn Past to KIGI, the initial feedback was incredibly encouraging. The team recognized the emotional depth and narrative ambition of the game, which was a huge boost of confidence for us. Of course, there were discussions around how we could refine certain mechanics, improve player engagement, and ensure the game’s storytelling translated well into interactive gameplay.

But overall, KIGI’s backing stuck with our belief that Sojourn Past had the potential to resonate deeply with players and the core audience.

Ad

Q) What about this game made you say, "Yes, we need to back this"?

Anuj: What stood out about Sojourn Past was its strong narrative core. In India, we see a lot of games focusing on arcade-style mechanics or competitive play, but Sojourn Past is driven by storytelling and emotional immersion, which is rare.

The game’s ability to craft a deep, personal experience for players made it an easy choice for KIGI. We saw the potential to nurture not just the game, but also a studio that could help push India’s game development scene into new creative spaces.

Ad

Q) What has been the biggest challenge in developing Sojourn Past?

Pekrukhrietuo: The biggest challenge has been balancing ambition with execution. We have a small but passionate team, and telling a story as complex and emotional as Sojourn Past requires a lot of fine-tuning from the writing to the mechanics to the direction of art.

Finding the perfect synergy and workflow system where we are still able to work on creative execution without overwhelming ourselves has been an ongoing process and the biggest challenge for us.

Ad

Q) The Indian gaming industry is booming, but we’re still behind global giants. Anuj, what do you think is holding us back, and do you feel like we’re closing the gap?

Anuj: India has immense talent, but the lack of infrastructure, funding, and mentorship has slowed our progress compared to studios in the West or regions like South Korea. That’s changing with structured support systems like the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI).

Ad

Through global mentorship, funding, and hands-on guidance, KIGI is helping developers build high-quality games with international potential. Cohort 2 is already underway, and we’ll be announcing the selected teams soon. The gap is closing, but sustained investment, better publishing pipelines, and more risk-taking from studios will be key. With these efforts, India is steadily strengthening its position in the global gaming industry.

Q) Most Indian gamers are on mobile, but Sojourn Past is a PC title. Was that a tough decision for your team to make?

Ad

Pekrukhrietuo: Absolutely. We knew that making a PC game in a mobile-first market would be a challenge, but for the kind of experience Sojourn Past offers —deep storytelling, exploration, and atmospheric world-building — PC felt like the right platform for us. That said, we’re always thinking about accessibility and how we can bring our stories to more players in the future.

Q) A lot of indie games struggle between artistic vision and commercial viability. Pekrukhrietuo, how do you balance the two?

Ad

Pekrukhrietuo: I believe video games are an art form, and within that, game design is an art form in itself. In my opinion, the key to making a good game is for it to have a well-thought-out design, making sure the gameplay is a cohesive experience with its narrative, art, and other in-game elements.

Of course, I’m oversimplifying and there are lots of other factors, but at its core, a good gameplay experience equals a good game, and a good game ultimately sells.

Ad

Q) During your interview with the Nagaland Tribune back in 2024, you mentioned how your interest in coding peaked when you were barely 16 years old. Could you walk us through your journey ever since?

Pekrukhrietuo: That was a pivotal time for me. I started experimenting with small projects, learning from online communities, and slowly expanding my skills. Over the years, I transitioned from hobbyist projects to more structured game development, which led to the formation of ReDimension Games.

Ad

Along the way, I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with incredible artists and developers, and joining KIGI was a major turning point; it provided us with the support we needed to realize Sojourn Past into its full potential. With expert guidance from mentors like Dave Curd and Joseph Park, we refined Sojourn Past’s level design, enhanced its soundscape, and improved game controls for a smoother experience.

One of our biggest achievements since joining KIGI has been developing intuitive tutorial levels to improve player onboarding and delivering a stable build. As we prepare for launch in 2025, we’re focused on final playtesting and securing publishing deals — another step toward strengthening India’s presence in the global gaming industry.

Ad

Q) Both of you are in positions that young game developers look up to. What would be one advice you'd like to give someone starting out in India’s game development scene?

Pekrukhrietuo: Stay consistent and don’t be afraid to start small. You don’t need a massive studio or huge funding to create something meaningful. Build what excites you, learn from every project, and surround yourself with people who push you to improve.

Ad

Anuj: Focus on execution. A great idea is only as strong as its ability to turn into a playable, engaging game. Get your hands dirty, iterate constantly, and be open to feedback. And most importantly — finish what you start!

Q) After Sojourn Past, what is next for ReDimension Games?

Pekrukhrietuo: Right now, our full focus is on making Sojourn Past the best experience possible. But looking ahead, we’re excited about exploring new stories and gameplay styles. We want to keep pushing the boundaries of storytelling in Indian game development, and while we can’t reveal too much just yet, we have some exciting concepts brewing for the future!

Ad

Also Read: "Try and win 10 medals in 2033": Nodwin Gaming's Co-founder Akshat Rathee drops truthbombs regarding India's medal ambitions in Esports (Exclusive)

The exact release date for Sojourn Past is yet to be revealed. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.