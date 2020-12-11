How to play Cyberpunk 2077 in the third person

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally hit the stores after numerous delays, and, to begin with, the game isn't disappointing one bit.

Initially, though, the third person mode for Cyberpunk 2077 wasn't planned. However, the people at CD Projekt considered the people who would want to play the game just for the storyline. And there would be even more people who aren't comfortable with a first-person perspective.

How to shift to third-person mode in Cyberpunk 2077

Whenever players hop into a car, the camera still stays in the first person. However, by pressing the Q button, the camera zooms out to the third person. Players on consoles can press the 'right' key on the D-pad for the same effect.

For now, though, there's no third-person perspective on foot for players. But here's to hoping that the developers come out with a patch for this mode in Cyberpunk 2077.

Till the time the patch is out, if at all it is out, the game is unfiltered, unhinged first-person madness for the players.

Cyberpunk 2077 is very memory intensive, though. The game has some really high system requirements for players who want to enjoy it at the highest display settings. The minimum system requirements aren't that kind on players as well.

For those curious, here are the system requirements for the game:

Cyberpunk 2077 has some demanding specifications for players who want to enjoy the game at the highest graphic settings (Image via CD Projekt)

With its launch, players can finally get their hands on a game that everyone has been waiting for long. With Keanu Reeves also Cyberpunk 2077 as Johnny Silverhand, the game is a step towards the future of gaming, with a lot of realistic angles.