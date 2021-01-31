How to play Identity Fraud on Roblox

Identity Fraud is an extremely popular game created by Team MOTHERBOARD for Roblox. The game offers a maze-based horror experience.

Team MOTHERBOARD had first released the horror-genre game on January 1st, 2016. The game has amassed a huge following in the Roblox community over time. Up to 10 players can play Identity Fraud at a time. Players can also host their own private lobbies to play with friends.

The objective of Identity Fraud is to escape mazes to find and defeat bosses. There are three different mazes in the game for players to explore and escape. With more than 200,000 upvotes on the game's Roblox page, Identity Fraud is definitely one of the popular horror games available on Roblox.

Identity Fraud on Roblox

To play Identity Fraud on Roblox, players need to have an existing Roblox account. In case the player does not have one, they can create one here. Once the player has created the account, they will need to follow a series of steps.

Players will need to visit the Roblox Website and log in to their account.

After logging in, players will need to navigate to the Identity Theft page on Roblox.

On this page, players will need to click on the green "play" button.

The green "play" button (Image via Roblox)

Following this, players will receive a pop-up window with the notification that Roblox is installing on their device.

After Roblox finishes installing, the game will launch on its own.

Following this series of steps will allow players to install Roblox and play Identity Fraud. Team MOTHERBOARD has been working hard to make the game a perfect horror experience for everyone, and it is clearly visible in the game itself.

Identity Fraud is the go-to option for players who want a spine-tingling horror experience on Roblox. Identity Fraud's Roblox page has received over 90 million visits. Over 750,000 players have added the game to their favourite list.