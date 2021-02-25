How to pre-register for the latest PUBG Mobile New State battle royale game on Google Play Store

Today, Krafton Inc. has announced a new title in the PUBG universe named "PUBG: New State." The game would be set in the year 2051 and feature futuristic items, including drones, combat rolls, and more.

The official trailer for the game has been released, and the pre-registrations have commenced on the Google Play Store.

According to the game's official website, players will receive a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent) for pre-ordering the game.

Pre-registration exclusive benefits on the official website

The description of PUBG: New State on the Google Play Store read:

“Drop into PUBG: NEW STATE, the newest title by PUBG Studio, the creators of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS. Using diverse weapons and tactics, 100 survivors will face off until only one player or team remains standing. With an ever-shrinking Blue Zone, players must find weapons, vehicles, and consumables to gain the upper hand."

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the users can pre-register for the latest PUBG Mobile battle royale game on their Android devices.

Step-by-step guide to pre-register for PUBG: New State on Google Play Store

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for PUBG: New State:

Step 1: Users must first open the pre-registration page of PUBG: New State on the Google Play Store. They can click here to visit the page.

Click on the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: Next, they must click the green “Pre-register" button.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting the players to confirm their registration.

Tap on the 'OK' button

Step 4: Click on the "OK" button. If the players wish to install the game when it is available, they can tap the "Install when available" option.

Here are a few of the features of PUBG: New State as mentioned on the Google Play Store:

Ultra-Realistic Graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming

Realistic and Dynamic Gunplay

Next Generation Survival

Expanding the PUBG Universe

