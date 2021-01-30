How to redeem free Twitch drops from Fortnite FNCS 2021

Fortnite Season 5's FNCS tournament is approaching fast, and it will allow viewers to earn some exclusive in-game rewards from Twitch drops.

Another round of #Fortnite Twitch Drops is coming to FNCS viewers this season!



Different rewards will be available each week, so check out the streams for a chance to earn them for free. pic.twitter.com/UI8Z9n8lro — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) January 27, 2021

The first round of the FNCS is scheduled to begin on February 7th, 2021. The Chapter 2 - Season 5 rendition of the FNCS will witness Epic Games broadcasting the tournament in a lot of new regions. The regions along with the languages that the matches will be broadcast in are:

Europe (added broadcasting in German, Spanish, and French)

US East Coast

Brazil

US West Coast (new)

Oceania (broadcasted by the Australian Open)

Additionally, fans who tune in to the live stream on Twitch will have a chance of earning exclusive in-game cosmetics from drops. The list of rewards that players can earn from Twitch drops during the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 FNCS are:

In-game backpack accessory

FNCS-themed in-game spray

FNCS-themed emoticon

FNCS-themed loading screen

How to receive Fortnite Twitch drops

To receive these Fortnite Twitch drops, players need to ensure that their Twitch and Epic Games accounts are linked. To connect their accounts, players will need to follow a series of steps.

The player will need to navigate to the "Connected Accounts" page on the Epic Games website.

Players will need to login to their Epic Games account and click on "Connect" under the Twitch option.

After clicking on the "connect" button, players will be asked to link their accounts.

Players will need to click on the "Link your Account" button and log-in with their Twitch credentials.

Players will be presented with a final prompt to authorize the connection request. Granting permission to this prompt will connect the player's Twitch account with their Epic Games item.

Discover all the ways to watch the FNCS Chapter 2 Season 5 broadcast and to learn about the new Twitch Drops. More ways to watch FNCS and in more languages too!https://t.co/y9lkvRprjY pic.twitter.com/icsOtQhVL9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 27, 2021

Following this series of steps will allow players to successfully setup their accounts to receive Twitch drops. The list of channels where players can watch the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 FNCS and receive Twitch drops are: