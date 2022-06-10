How to see if servers are down in The Cycle: Frontier

Gamers are having tons of fun with The Cycle: Frontier, but being unable to access the server is still annoying.

It has just been fully released after a lengthy beta that has been active since 2019. This title features a unique blend of player versus environment and player versus player gameplay. Like with all games, though, it can experience technical issues from time to time.

How will users know it’s ok to hop online in The Cycle: Frontier?

Players are certainly allowed to check the status of The Cycle: Frontier before they hop on. All they have to do is look at one of their social media platforms to see if the server is performing or not.

Perhaps the most popular place that The Cycle: Frontier players check is its Twitter page. The game’s account is updated regularly and will usually announce pretty quickly if the server is down.

Other alternatives would be the Discord server for the game or its official website. Both offer regular updates on the status of the title.

There are several vibrant planets in the game (Image via Yager Development)

Having the server down is a big issue for The Cycle: Frontier users. The game doesn’t have a single-player campaign: everything they can do in the title is online, so gamers would be wise to ensure the server is running smoothly before hopping on.

Many also wonder what to do if they get the Server Offline message. Fortunately, this can be fixed quickly now that the title is officially out.

If they can’t access the server, players will want to go to their Steam accounts and click on Settings. Right on the front page, they should have a section called beta participation. Users will want to change this to “NONE - opt out of all beta programs,” which should solve the issue.

The reason why the game is totally online is that it welds together PvP and PvE elements of gameplay. It takes place on several planets, as gamers get contracts for missions on each planet.

These missions differ from planet to planet, but individuals will essentially be looking to take them down together. This is why online connectivity is so vital to the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far