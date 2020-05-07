How to download Mad Miramar in PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update?

Mad Miramar in PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

Miramar 2.0 or Mad Miramar is the upgraded version of the classic Miramar map that has been added to the game during its PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update.

The Mad Miramar map has excited a lot of PUBG players as it comes with a bunch of visual changes and additions.

Players can download the Mad Miramar map by following the steps as mentioned below:

Steps to download Mad Miramar or Miramar 2.0

You will need to download the latest version of the PUBG Mobile game from the Google Playstore or Apple Store. After updating the game, follow the following steps:

Open the PUBG Mobile application on your device.

Log in with your Google Play, Facebook, or Twitter account and agree to the terms.

Visit the Maps section present at the top left corner of the main screen.

Go to the classic section and spot the Miramar Map.

Click on the download button and the map will start getting downloaded. The size of the map is around 150 MB.

Note: The players can pause the download and resume it later if required.

Mad Miramar Features

Race Track in Mad Miramar

Brand new locations have been added to the map such as Oasis in the North and Ruins in the North-West side.

A lot of new houses, roads, etc have also been included to add more details to the map. A stunning Golden Mirado is another addition. However, only a single Golden Mirado spawns on the island.

Are you prepared to conquer the desert? 🏜️



Mad Miramar is rolling out now! Update and play now! 👉 https://t.co/0uoz2xo0DD pic.twitter.com/3ILZMDeSxJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 7, 2020

Additionally, Vending machines have been added which can give players energy drinks and painkillers.

Last but not least, Win 94, which is a sniper in Miramar, will now come with a pre-attached 2.7x scope that will make it a more potent weapon.

