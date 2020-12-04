How To Get Support-A-Creator 2.0 Code: Requirements And How To Apply

Support-A-Creator 2.0 by Epic Games has been launched and it includes a lot of new additions for content creators.

However, for content creators who are looking to jump on the Support-A-Creator 2.0 bandwagon, it is important to note that they need to meet the eligibility criteria to apply. Epic Games has been accepting applications for the new Support-A-Creator 2.0 since November 30. Anyone who meets the eligibility criteria can apply and get their creator codes after being accepted into the program.

A player's creator code is based on their Epic Games display name. However, all special characters apart from an underscore (_), dash (-), or dot (.) are removed to ensure that the creator code is unique and typable. Apart from these, sometimes content creators might also need to assign random numbers as a suffix to ensure uniqueness for their creator code.

This article takes a look at the eligibility criteria to apply for an Epic Games creator code and how to apply for the same.

Support-A-Creator 2.0 and everything to know about it

Epic Games has set minimum eligibility criteria for content creators to apply for the Support-A-Creator 2.0 program. This includes:

The content creator has to be at least 13 years old unless they are a resident of South Korea, in which case the minimum age to become an affiliate for the Support-A-Creator 2.0 program is 14 years.

The content creator must have at least 1,000+ followers on any one of the eligible platforms (YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or VK).

The content creator needs to be capable of signing the Creator Agreement (either on behalf of yourself, your minor child, or the legal entity that you represent)

The content creator needs to follow the Creator Content Guidelines set by Epic Games

The content creator needs to eligible to receive payment from Hyperwallet, Epic Games' designated payment platform.

Once the content creator finds themself eligible for all the criteria mentioned above, they can apply to become a part of the Support-A-Creator 2.0 program. After this, Epic Games will review the applicant's social profiles and confirm their eligibility by generating a dedicated creator code.

Content creators who were a part of the initial Support-A-Creator program will be notified via mail as well as notifications within the Epic Games portal for migration to the Support-A-Creator 2.0 program. However, those who had previously applied for the Support-A-Creator program and are currently awaiting approval or have been rejected, need to reapply for the Support-A-Creator 2.0 program.