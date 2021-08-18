How to transfer PUBG Mobile account to BGMI after iOS version release

After months of speculation, PUBG Mobile fans have a chance to rejoice as developers Krafton Inc. has finally released BGMI for the iOS interface. The unavailability of the game for the iOS interface had raised significant questions from the PUBG Mobile community.

However, after a long wait, the popular gaming title was finally released in the App Store. Since the news broke, gamers have wondered how to transfer their PUBG Mobile accounts to BGMI.

PUBG Mobile to BGMI: Gamers are eager to transfer their gaming data

Krafton has assured users that they can transfer their PUBG Mobile data to BGMI without losing any significant in-game data.

The situation was tried and tested for Android users. Players reportedly successfully transferred their in-game data and got hold of in-game cosmetics, RP rewards, and even their gaming levels.

The absence of BGMI for the iOS interface led to some gamers raising concerns regarding their PUBG Mobile data. However, Krafton reassured them that the data transfer option would be available once Battlegrounds Mobile India is released in the App Store.

To transfer the in-game data, users need to follow certain steps in the game. They should keep in mind that data transfer is only possible when the PUBG Mobile account is linked to Facebook or Twitter.

After downloading BGMI from the App Store, gamers must sign in. Once again, it should be kept in mind that the log-in should be done via Facebook or Twitter.

After signing up, they will be asked to confirm their location and accept several terms and conditions.

One of the dialogue boxes will ask for approval for data transfer from PUBG Mobile to BGMI. Players are required to approve this option to proceed with the data transfer.

Once they approve the data transfer request, another dialogue box will pop up for the final approval. The data will be transferred once gamers approve the final request.

Users should note that they can transfer their data until December 31. After this date, the developers will not allow the immigration of data. Gamers will lose their in-game information and items if they fail to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI by then.

Edited by Ravi Iyer