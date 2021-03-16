How to unlock Lara Croft's character in Fortnite Season 6 

Lara Croft's skin has officially arrived in Fortnite as part of the new Season 6 update. Naturally, players are eager to unlock the skin and its matching cosmetics.

Lara Croft, as a character, became a household name thanks to the original Tomb Raider game that came out in 1994 for the PS1.

The character will be joining the 100-man Battle Royale. The players will stand a chance to unlock the character and its matching Tomb Raider cosmetics.

How to unlock Lara Croft in Fortnite

Unlocking the Lara Croft character isn't tough. THowever, players will require the Battle Pass as an initial step. The subsequent steps in the process are relatively simple and don't require a lot of effort.

Here’s how to unlock the Lara Croft skin in Fortnite:

Load up Fortnite on your chosen platform. Scroll across to the Battle Pass section of the menu screen. Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Fortnite Crew subscription. Complete challenges and earn enough XP to reach Level 15. Lara Croft’s skin is now yours to enjoy!

Unlocking the character's matching cosmetics

While the introduction of the character is in itself a massive boost, players can also bag matching cosmetics including a back bling, pickaxe, and a glider.

Here’s how to unlock every single Lara Croft item in the Season 6 Battle Pass, with the noteworthy cosmetics marked in bold.

Survivor’s Pack back bling – Level 10

Little Bird emoticon – Level 11

Both Eyes Open spray – Level 13

Lara Croft outfit – Level 15

Pry Axe pickaxe – Level 16

Spelunker’s Special contrail – Level 17

Evasive Maneuvers emote – Level 18

Salvaged Chute glider – Level 20

Banner Icon – Level 21

Lara Croft (25th anniversary) style – Level 22

Unlock the alternate Lara Croft skin in Fortnite

Players can choose from three versions of the skin, each of which is pretty distinct from the other.

The first is called the reboot styled skin, the other is the 25th anniversary special and the third resembles the character which was seen in 1994.

Here’s how to unlock all Lara Croft styles in Fortnite:

Lara Croft outfit – Reach Level 15 in the Battle Pass

– Reach Level 15 in the Battle Pass Lara Croft (25th anniversary) – Reach Level 15 and complete 31 Epic Quests.

– Reach Level 15 and complete 31 Epic Quests. Lara Croft (Classic) – Reach Level 22 in the Battle Pass

Lara Croft's skin might be one of the most desired skins this season and it won't be surprising to see the players go at it to add it to their arsenal.