HoYoverse to reveal more about Zenless Zone Zero tomorrow at Summer Game Fest

HoYoverse's highly-anticipated Zenless Zone Zero will appear at tomorrow's Summer Game Fest. The official Summer Game Fest Twitter account states that some information will be revealed about the game on June 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM PST/2 PM EST/6 PM GMT. The game is an action RPG, but it isn't much known about it.

The game takes place in a world known as New Eridu, which is a post-apocalyptic setting with some urban and futuristic elements. It's a noticeable departure from HoYoverse's most popular title, Genshin Impact, in this regard. Zenless Zone Zero is expected to launch on PC, Android, and iOS at an unknown date.

This tweet is the advertisement for Zenless Zone Zero that Summer Game Fest's official Twitter account did. HoYoverse is listed as one of the event's partners on the official website, but there are no further details of the game on that site.

As of right now, the three characters shown on that tweet are the only ones with voice actors known, which include:

Anby Demara (short white-hair girl): Tanezaki Atsumi

Nicole Demara (long pink-hair girl): Serizawa Yu

Billy Kid (the masked guy): Hayashi Yuu

The official website also states the following for gameplay features:

"Live dual identities, two opposing personas."

It then goes into how Proxies (the main character's group) work in a "warped reality." The game's website also details New Eridu's lore, although mostly for flavor text rather than anything that reveals new gameplay elements.

More about Zenless Zone Zero will be revealed tomorrow at the SummerGameFest

The above countdown should give players interested in Zenless Zone Zero how much time is between now and the livestream reveal. Players will be able to watch the livestream at the official Summer Game Fest website, with them being able to be notified on YouTube of it as well.

Geoff Keighley will be the host of the event. It's currently unknown how much time will be dedicated to the game, as several other big-name games like Modern Warfare 2 will be there.

The above YouTube video is the only video on the official Zenless Zone Zero account's channel thus far. Several characters are shown in it, including a bear-like character and a blue girl. Their names aren't revealed, but there are several interesting designs for players to see. There is a brief gameplay montage depicting action RPG roots.

