HoYoverse says Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch port is currently under development

There was a recent exclusive report from GoNintendo that stated that HoYoverse's Nintendo Switch port of Genshin Impact is still in development. It was essentially a single sentence, which was:

"The Switch version is still in development, and we will release more information as we progress further along."

It's not much information, but it confirms that the long-awaited port hasn't been canceled yet. Some Travelers have speculated that it would never come out, but the above report indicates that it's still something in the works. However, there is no expected release date.

HoYoverse did state that they would release more information when they made more progress on the project, but there's no telling when that will happen.

The above tweet contains GoNintendo's exclusive report. Essentially, they reached out to HoYoverse and got a response that this port of Genshin Impact is still in development.

Players have stated that they played a beta test of this port, such as the one shown below.

Red @Nuggetreddraws @Enviosity Actually!! At the anime Nyc convention i got to beta test the switch version!! It was alot of fun but very tricky with the controls! @Enviosity Actually!! At the anime Nyc convention i got to beta test the switch version!! It was alot of fun but very tricky with the controls! https://t.co/BkEgfbGZuT

Unfortunately, there isn't much clear footage documenting this beta test. At the very least, the project made enough progress for a basic beta test at an anime convention. The best footage can be seen below (which still isn't clear).

Red @Nuggetreddraws @Enviosity Another cool vid where you can see ppl playing! @Enviosity Another cool vid where you can see ppl playing! https://t.co/ZZqiwJQcj8

Either way, HoYoverse has never officially released any gameplay footage of the project or anything else about it since the first trailer. It's become a running gag in the Genshin Impact community that the port will never come out, even if there has been a few times when the project was confirmed to still be in development.

Genshin Impact's Nintendo Switch still in development

The above video was one of the official Genshin Impact's oldest videos on YouTube. It aired on January 13, 2020, and was only 33 seconds long. In it, Travelers would see the iconic Nintendo Switch intro before seeing Lumine and Paimon looking around in Liyue. The clip ends with a "COMING SOON" message.

It's been over two years since that video, with no official news on the Switch port's release date. The earlier report indicated that the project is still in development, although there are no gameplay trailers to show what's been done thus far.

Travelers should know that this console came out in 2017 and that recent consoles tend to have a lifespan of around five to ten years.

It's also worth mentioning that the Nintendo Switch is the fifth best-selling platform of all time, with 103.54 million units sold thus far. Here are the four platforms that sold more units:

PS2 (over 155 million units sold) Nintendo DS (154.02 million units sold) Game Boy & Game Boy Color (118.69 million units sold) PS4 (116.9 million units sold)

Only the PS4 is a recent console in that category (even then, it came out in 2013). The popularity of the Nintendo Switch makes it a good market for many video game companies to take advantage of, especially since those figures will only continue to grow.

Many gamers have been clamoring for a port of Genshin Impact to this console for a long time now. It's unlikely to come out anytime soon (especially with the delay of Genshin Impact 2.7), but that won't stop some fans from hoping for more news.

Edited by Ravi Iyer