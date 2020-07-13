Hyper Scape Open Beta on Ubisoft Store: How to download

Ubisoft's latest battle royale game, Hyper Scape, has finally entered the Open Beta stage.

Download the Uplay launcher to get Hyper Scape Open Beta access.

Hyper Scape Open beta

Following the footsteps of Epic Games, Ubisoft has also announced a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 for everyone.

But apart from this, there's something more special for those who have a keen interest in the battle royale genre. Hyper Scape is an upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game by Ubisoft. The game has finally entered the Open Beta stage.

In the most recently held Ubisoft forward event, the company revealed various details about its upcoming releases. Ubisoft also confirmed that Hyper Scape will be available to play as a part of beta testing from 13th July.

We have prepared a guide that you can follow to get your copy of Hyper Scape Open Beta for free.

How to download Hype Scape Open Beta?

This article will guide players through a step-by-step process for a smooth download of the game from the Uplay client launcher.

#1. Register a Ubisoft account

The first step towards downloading the game from the store is to create a Ubisoft account. You can sign up for one here.

Ubisoft registration snapshot

Fill in the details and ensure to check the "I have read and agree to Terms and service" box at the bottom of the page.

#2. Download the Uplay launcher

Hyper Scape will be available to download from the Uplay Store. To download the game, you will have to download the Uplay launcher. You can download the launcher from here.

Ubisoft official website to download Uplay Launcher

Uplay is a digital distribution service developed by Ubisoft to provide services like other popular stores.

#3. Login to your Ubisoft account using Uplay

Once the installation is complete, log in to your account that you created in the first step.

Fill your account E-mail and Password

#4. Go to the Games section and locate Hyper Scape

Head over to the Games section located at the top right corner of the screen. There you'll find a bunch of free games. Look for Hyper Scape Open Beta and download it by clicking on the install button.

Games section in Uplay

Before you jump in the game, ensure your system meets the minimum requirements to run the game.

Hyper Scape Battle Royale System Requirements

Minimum requirements

Operating System Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor Intel Core i3 3220 @ 3.3GHz or AMD FX-4130 @ 3.8Ghz

Intel Core i3 3220 @ 3.3GHz or AMD FX-4130 @ 3.8Ghz RAM 6 GB

6 GB Video card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB), AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB) or Intel HD 520

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB), AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB) or Intel HD 520 Hard Drive 20 GB available storage

20 GB available storage Sound DirectX-compatible sound card with latest drivers

DirectX-compatible sound card with latest drivers Peripherals Windows-compatible keyboard and mouse, or controller

Recommended requirements

Operating System Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor Intel Core i7 4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel Core i7 4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM 8 GB

8 GB Video card NVIDIA GTX 970 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 480 (4 GB)

NVIDIA GTX 970 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 480 (4 GB) Hard Drive 20 GB available storage

20 GB available storage Sound DirectX-compatible sound card with latest drivers

DirectX-compatible sound card with latest drivers Peripherals Windows-compatible keyboard and mouse, or controller