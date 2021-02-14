"I am not allowed to have the name ClixFan69420": Fortnite Pro Ronaldo opens up about his ban, says he could be in trouble

Fortnite player "Stable Ronaldo" recently revealed that he had received a warning from Epic Games about setting his username to "ClixFan69420."

According to Stable Ronaldo, Epic Games issued the warning because the specific username could be seen as an impersonation of Cody "Clix" Conrod. Stable Ronaldo and Clix are both a part of NRG Esports North America. This infuriated Stable Ronaldo even more.

The streamer stated that if "ClixFan69420" can be judged as impersonation, all players who use their brand or team's prefix in their usernames are impersonators.

Stable Ronaldo later posted an explanatory video on Twitter. The Fortnite pro revealed that he will be unable to participate in the FNCS tournament on February 14th due to the warning.

Stable Ronaldo receives warning for Fortnite IGN

The username "ClixFan69420" is a direct violation of Epic Games' impersonation policies. The question raised by Stable Ronaldo is fairly valid, though.

If this was a case of impersonation, then professionals who use their team names as prefixes must also be held responsible for impersonating their teams.

Stable Ronaldo being a part of NRG adds more weight to his question. Stable Ronaldo and Clix are fairly close friends, making this warning from Epic Games even more ludicrous.

Stable Ronaldo confirmed that he will be using a new account to try and level up to level 15 before the timer runs out for the FNCS.

Im finna get banned now nice — NRG Ronaldo (@StableRonaldo) February 11, 2021

There is a possibility I will be live in around 1 or two hours grinding for champs on a new account — NRG Ronaldo (@StableRonaldo) February 11, 2021

The Fortnite professional admitted that if he fails to compete with his new account, he will take the risk of logging in to the account that received the warning.

Stable Ronaldo also revealed that he is willing to get his name changed as long as it doesn't affect Fortnite's policies.

So let me get this straight, Ninja got his name changed BY EPIC but i cant??? Ill legit take any other name — NRG Ronaldo (@StableRonaldo) February 12, 2021

Epic Games has not revealed anything more on this matter.