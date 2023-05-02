The second season of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 gaming tournament, has given fans plenty of thrilling and exciting action. With the playoffs beginning this week, Bengaluru FC are amongst the favorites to make it all the way and achieve glory in this prestigious tournament, especially with the expertise of Charanjot Singh at their disposal.

Known across the competitive Indian FIFA circuit as CJ, Charanjot is reputed to be one of the nation's finest Esports athletes. He has represented India at official FIFA events hosted by EA Sports and is now plying his trade with Bengaluru FC in the second season of the eISL.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Shivanshu Raturi, CJ provided some candid answers regarding his outlook towards the Esports scene and his experience competing at the highest level.

Charanjot Singh is amongst the best FIFA players in the nation and will be looking to win it all with Bengaluru FC in the eISL

Q. Despite being widely regarded as one of India's finest FIFA eSports athletes, you did not participate in the inaugural season of the eISL. What influenced you to change your decision for the second season, and how has your experience been so far?

CJ: I didn’t participate in the first season of the eISL mainly because of the four-month bio bubble, which would have prohibited me from playing in the eNations and the TOTS cup. I made it to the LAN stages in Denmark and London, respectively, in both of these tournaments. As there is no bio bubble this year, I can easily participate in it without compromising with other tournaments.

Q. We are approaching the business end of the eISL season, and Bengaluru FC has already secured qualification for the playoffs. What has been your favorite memory/performance so far this season?

CJ: My favorite performance/memory has to be our day one win over Northeast United FC. Saransh and Emaad are formidable opponents, and we have been the only team to beat them in the eISL so far.

Q. What does representing Bengaluru FC mean to you? Have you had any interactions with the fanbase or the players?

CJ: Unfortunately, I haven't had the pleasure of interacting with the fanbase or the players of Bengaluru FC so far during this eISL season.

Q. Your partner Sagnik is renowned as a veteran of the Indian competitive FIFA and represented the club last year. How would you describe your dynamic?

CJ: Sagnik has been one of the top names in the fifa scene since FIFA 19. He is known for his skills and fast gameplay. I think the combination of my simple gameplay and his skillful gameplay has helped us a lot as a team.

Q. With 2v2 gameplay being an integral aspect of competitive FIFA and the eISL, what is the difference in your approach and preparation when it comes to 1v1 and 2v2 FIFA?

CJ: 1v1 and 2v2 are very different from each other. 2v2 requires a good understanding between you and your teammate. You have to know what they are about to do and when he is about to pass the ball so that you’re properly in sync.

Q. Not only are you participating in eISL, you are also a part of the Indian e-tigers and participate in the FGS. How do you balance all these aspects of your career?

CJ: It's not easy to balance all the tournaments happening around, be it the eNations, CWC, FGS, eISL, etc. Some require 1v1 practice, while others require 2v2 experience where my teammates are different. So it’s not easy at all, but I am always up for challenges, which is why I love competing. I just try to focus on the tournament that is coming next season and practice accordingly.

Q. You have represented the nation at the highest level, performing exceptionally at EA events over the years. As an accomplished Esports athlete, what is your message to aspiring gamers who want to make a name for themselves?

CJ: My message to aspiring gamers would be to be persistent and not give up at the early hurdles. Practice against players that are better than you be it FIFA or any other game, as it is the best way to improve.

