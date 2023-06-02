"I apologize": Sentinels Valorant streamer SicK apologizes for controversial posts, says he will start therapy soon

Sentinels player Hunter "SicK" has apologized for his recent social media posts, which caused much controversy on the internet. On top of apologizing for his offensive tweets and for using racist slurs, the Valorant star revealed that he would be starting therapy soon to deal with his issues and work on getting better. He also noted that he would be deleting all the contentious posts.

SicK said in a post on Twitter:

"Over the past few weeks I'm sure you've all seen some of my posts on social media. Many of my comments went too far and I apologize for any offensive comments and I'II be deleting those posts to address this issue."

The streamer added that the path to getting better will be long and thanked his fans for being supportive. He also announced that Sentinels had agreed to pay for his mental health needs:

"I’m going to start therapy next week which Sentinels has agreed to pay for and I'm motivated to get help as I seek to redefine my life going forward. This will be a long journey so I anticipate that I'lI continue to make some missteps, but I appreciate the support as I try to work through all this."

"You got this Hunter": Gaming community reacts to Sentinels sponsoring SicK's therapy

For those unaware, SicK has been quite erratic on his social media handles lately, putting out bizarre posts that had many people concerned. Some fans called it a manic episode, while friends and acquaintances like ShahZam asked people to bear with him, hinting that he has been dealing with mental health issues.

In the last few months, the Sentinels star has been arrested and gone on quite a few weird rants on social media. The most egregious of them all was his usage of the N-word, not only on Twitter but also on Twitch. The action promptly got him banned.

Much of the online community saw SicK's recent announcement as a very positive thing, with many commending Sentinels for supporting him by funding his therapeutic needs. Here are some of the general reactions from his followers and the Valorant community in general:

Roan



At the moment, SicK's Twitch is banned, and he has effectively moved to Kick, where he has been streaming regularly. At the time of his ban, he had over 500K followers on Twitch and was averaging more than 10K concurrent viewers. It is unclear when and if he will ever return to the Amazon-owned platform.

