"I asked you three times to unban him" - TinyChat founder demands Twitch CEO Dan Clancy unban Destiny

On the most recent episode of Steven “Destiny”’s podcast Bridge, TinyChat founder Dan Saltman took part and discussed a wide array of topics. Alongside Richard Lewis, the three covered a wide assortment of topics, such as the recent drama between xQc and Adin Ross’s friends.

While on the topic of Twitch and its inconsistent policies, Saltman spoke up about how he’s repeatedly tried to get Steven unbanned on the platform, but to no avail. Regardless, Dan Saltman had a message directly for Twitch CEO Dan Clancy:

“I emailed you and I asked you three times to unban him and you said nothing.”

Dan Saltman discusses Twitch’s policies and demands Destiny be unbanned

(Clip begins at 6:31:06)

After discussing Dr Disrespect’s ban and other topics related to Twitch, Destiny, Richard Lewis, and Dan Saltman began to speak on Twitch’s banning policies. Many content creators, such as Ludwig have criticized the website for how inconsistent it is with how it bans people.

Both Richard Lewis and Destiny began to shout about how Twitch doesn’t know what it is anymore, which prompted the TinyChat founder to request the camera be put on him, so he could deliver a personal message to Twitch’s CEO:

“Hey Dan. Dan here. I want to let you know that we’re tired of your site changing the rules every week. Nobody knows what’s going on. Get your s**t together, unban Destiny, and f**king make a site people actually want to go to.”

While trying to continue his rant, Dan Saltman stuttered, leading both Steven and Richard to laugh at the misspeaking. The TinyChat CEO would briefly yell at them to “shut the f**k up” before continuing:

“It’s disgusting, and it’s stupid that you’ve let it go this long. . . and f**k you Dan! I emailed you three times to unban him and you said nothing. God f**king d**nit.”

Steven was banned permanently on Twitch back in March 2022. While an official reason was not handed down by Twitch, the content creator revealed that it was commentary he made at trans activists that led to the ban.

At this time, it’s unknown if Destiny will ever be unbanned on Twitch, but at least one person has allegedly repeatedly fought to get the content creator unbanned, and that was Dan Saltman. Until such a time, the streamer can be found on YouTube and Kick, creating politically themed content.