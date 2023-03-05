“I do not have cancer”: Andrew Tate issues statement debunking illness rumors

Just over a day after a CT scan report seemingly associated with Andrew Tate suggesting he had lung cancer surfaced on social media, the 36-year-old influencer issued a statement on March 4, 2023, quashing all rumors around the topic. In it, he claims that no lung damage was detected in his last physical examination.

Speculation around Andrew Tate's medical condition, currently imprisoned in Romania on various charges, was raging across social media amongst fans and commentators as the former kickboxer was earlier issuing statements about alleged mistreatment in prison.

Read on to find out what Tate had to say about the matter, and how fans are reacting to the same.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I do not have cancer.



My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.



In fact,



I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete



There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.



Andrew Tate issues statement quashing lung cancer rumors

Known for his verbose statements, the 2009 Cruserweight Championship Winner has said that he is taking very good care of himself and expects to live a very long life.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate As one of the most influential men on the face of the planet



It is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possible



At my current strength levels, I estimate to survive for at least 5000 more years



He also clarified that the CT scan, which has been doing the rounds in his community, was from a medical examination conducted by his doctors in Dubai before he was imprisoned. They noticed a scar on his lung, which he also claimed was something he wasn't taking any medical treatment for.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



The doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung.



They do not understand how I survive without treatment.



They do not know the secrets of Wudan.



But this battle has long passed.

Andrew Tate shared a link to his newsletter, "The Tales of Wudan", in one of his posts. In it, he writes about his experiences from a past life where he went on to live for 5,000 years, claiming that the reason he is not seeking or receiving any treatment for the scar on his lung is because of the knowledge he has derived from this past life.

The former athlete's fans and peers were overjoyed to learn the rumors were false and took to social media to express their delight.

ProfessionalYB @ProfessionaIYB @Cobratate I speak for everyone when I say we stand with Tate @Cobratate I speak for everyone when I say we stand with Tate‼️

David Coulson | The Click @ItzDoodles



People that have been wishing the news was true really need to re-evaluate themselves because it's disgusting @Cobratate So happy to hear thisPeople that have been wishing the news was true really need to re-evaluate themselves because it's disgusting @Cobratate So happy to hear this 🙏People that have been wishing the news was true really need to re-evaluate themselves because it's disgusting

A section of fans was puzzled by the controversial personality's statement, as his manager's Instagram stories from earlier in the day suggeted the cancer rumors were true.

While the manager's comments made no direct claim as to whether Andrew really had cancer, the reports by investigative journalist Sulaiman Ahmed were a major factor that played a role in the ensuing panic on social media.

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman Andrew Tate - Medical Update possible Cancer



The CT report is extremely alarming. Andrew Tate may have lung Cancer.



Urgent biopsy needed & a 6 month delay could be fatal



There are reports he lost 10kgs in weight which is also a sign of cancer.



Cancer could be incurable now Andrew Tate - Medical Update possible Cancer The CT report is extremely alarming. Andrew Tate may have lung Cancer. Urgent biopsy needed & a 6 month delay could be fatalThere are reports he lost 10kgs in weight which is also a sign of cancer.Cancer could be incurable now https://t.co/AQd7oEnXRq

It remains to be seen whether the biopsy results shared by Sulaiman were fake, as Tate has not specifically replied to the information shared by the investigative journalist.

Andrew Tate is a British-American social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer. He and his brother, along with two women, were taken into custody by Romanian authorities on December 29, 2022, on charges of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group.

