“I do not have cancer”: Andrew Tate issues statement debunking illness rumors

Just over a day after a CT scan report seemingly associated with Andrew Tate suggesting he had lung cancer surfaced on social media, the 36-year-old influencer issued a statement on March 4, 2023, quashing all rumors around the topic. In it, he claims that no lung damage was detected in his last physical examination.
Speculation around Andrew Tate's medical condition, currently imprisoned in Romania on various charges, was raging across social media amongst fans and commentators as the former kickboxer was earlier issuing statements about alleged mistreatment in prison.
Read on to find out what Tate had to say about the matter, and how fans are reacting to the same.
Andrew Tate issues statement quashing lung cancer rumors
Known for his verbose statements, the 2009 Cruserweight Championship Winner has said that he is taking very good care of himself and expects to live a very long life.
He also clarified that the CT scan, which has been doing the rounds in his community, was from a medical examination conducted by his doctors in Dubai before he was imprisoned. They noticed a scar on his lung, which he also claimed was something he wasn't taking any medical treatment for.
Andrew Tate shared a link to his newsletter, "The Tales of Wudan", in one of his posts. In it, he writes about his experiences from a past life where he went on to live for 5,000 years, claiming that the reason he is not seeking or receiving any treatment for the scar on his lung is because of the knowledge he has derived from this past life.
The former athlete's fans and peers were overjoyed to learn the rumors were false and took to social media to express their delight.
A section of fans was puzzled by the controversial personality's statement, as his manager's Instagram stories from earlier in the day suggeted the cancer rumors were true.
While the manager's comments made no direct claim as to whether Andrew really had cancer, the reports by investigative journalist Sulaiman Ahmed were a major factor that played a role in the ensuing panic on social media.
It remains to be seen whether the biopsy results shared by Sulaiman were fake, as Tate has not specifically replied to the information shared by the investigative journalist.
Andrew Tate is a British-American social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer. He and his brother, along with two women, were taken into custody by Romanian authorities on December 29, 2022, on charges of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group.