"I feel many gamers moved to Free Fire after PUBG Mobile ban in India:" Ajjubhai of Total Gaming on the current Indian mobile esports scene

Making it big as an Indian YouTuber is no cup of tea. And for “Ajjubhai94” of Total Gaming, the grind to create an entire community of his own from scratch has been a path laid with many hurdles.

In the present day, not only is he hailed as the most successful Free Fire content creator, but also regarded as one of the more entertaining YouTubers in the nation.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Abhishek Mallick, Ajjubhai opens up about the struggles he faced on his road to success and how his community helped him grow into one of the most influential figures in the Indian video game industry.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q1. Ajay, first things first. Can you tell our readers a bit about yourself, who you were, and what your day-to-day life was before being hailed as Ajjubhai, one of the most influential and successful content creators in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai: I never started gaming with the thought or roadmap that I wanted to be a gamer one day. It all began when I started watching YouTube videos of renowned Indian gamers while at work (thanks to the high-speed internet there!) and slowly got linked to it and started playing.

I had seen many gamers playing PUBG on mobile, but owning a phone with limited space, I couldn’t. That is when I discovered Free Fire, which could easily be played on my phone, and it became the first game I ever played. Yes, the first! I hadn’t even played any other games before it, not even the ones on mobile.

Advertisement

Q2. Talk to us a bit about your Ajjubhai persona and how you envisioned and brought to life the Total Gaming YouTube channel?

Ajjubhai: Total Gaming was started with a vision to play along with the gaming community. Having no friends of similar interests, I wanted to live stream while playing the game and interact with people. Starting with 2-3 views per live session, I now witness a vast community whenever I go live. I am proud to have built a gaming community that still supports me as they were during my initial days.

Q3. You started Total Gaming in 2018, and in a short span of just over two years, you were able to amass more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.5 million loyal fans on Instagram. Was this exponential growth and popularity for both the channel and the Ajjubhai persona something you expected?

Ajjubhai: No, I had never expected to grow this big. I was just playing and creating gaming content to entertain people and realized that I had grown to be one of the biggest gamers only when I reached 8M subscribers on YouTube.

Q4. You are by far one of the most successful Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. What would you say sets you apart from the rest of the nation’s YouTubers, who are still trying to make a name for themselves in Garena’s IP?

Advertisement

Ajjubhai: It is majorly the candid and clean content that I make. I believe in having fun while playing games and creating a cozier community with clean content (no cuss-words, please!).

Also, I like to connect my gaming videos to real-life situations that other gamers face while playing games on their phones and PCs.