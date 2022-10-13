“I got someone working on getting Speed unbanned” - Adin Ross hints at IShowSpeed’s possible return to Twitch

During a livestream on October 12, Twitch streamer Adin Ross suggested that he has been working behind the scenes to get fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" unbanned from Twitch.

The 17-year-old was permanently suspended from the Amazon-owned platform in December 2021 after being toxic to a model named Ash Kaash during Adin Ross' e-dating show. In the stream, Darren made a sexually suggestive and violent joke, resulting in an "indefinite" ban from the platform.

Since the controversy, IShowSpeed has been streaming exclusively on YouTube. He has done very well for himself by acquiring over 11 million subscribers. However, the Twitch ban means the streamer cannot feature in any of Adin's or other creators' streams.

Speaking about Darren's suspension, Adin said:

“I got someone working on getting Speed unbanned.”

IShowSpeed Updates @SpeedUpdates1



LADIN X LASPEED SOON ADIN TRYING TO GET SPEED UNBANNED FROM TWITCH ? 🤔LADIN X LASPEED SOON ADIN TRYING TO GET SPEED UNBANNED FROM TWITCH ? 🤔LADIN X LASPEED SOON 👀 https://t.co/rc3A53zD4H

IShowSpeed to return to Twitch? Hints Adin Ross

Adin Ross took to his stream to suggest that he has been in talks with representatives of Twitch to facilitate IShowSpeed's return to the platform. He said:

"Everyone spam #FreeSpeed in the f**king chat, bro. That's my brother for life. He hit me this morning, and we're talking about it, so my boy Speed gotta get unbanned. We gotta go crazy, crazy again. Cause that motherf**ker right there is like a, we're like Jordan and Pippin, we're like Shaq and Kobe. We need that sh*t back."

(Timestamp: 00:16:54)

The Ohio-born YouTuber has had many questionable moments in his short yet stellar online career. Aside from being toxic to the aforementioned model, Darren has been swatted once already. Earlier this year, he shocked his viewers after lighting fireworks in his bedroom during a livestream.

Fortunately for IShowSpeed, YouTube has been more lenient than its counterpart. Having said so, the Google-owned platform has reprimanded him several times. He has received two channel strikes already.

For those wondering, the first time was due to displaying nudity in a modded Minecraft during his stream, while his latest strike was for showing a s*x doll. A third strike will be detrimental to his channel as YouTube usually removes a channel once it shells out a third and final strike. Hence, being unbanned on Twitch will certainly help Darren's cause.

Fans react to Adin Ross's stream

Adin's words were extremely encouraging to many fans. Twitch remains a lucrative platform for many streamers, and a return to the purple platform would be greatly welcomed by IShowSpeed.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Adin's comments:

Jack @JackyFishyy @SpeedUpdates1 Im guessing its only so he can go onto adins streams cause he has to much of a big platform on YT right? @SpeedUpdates1 Im guessing its only so he can go onto adins streams cause he has to much of a big platform on YT right?

Xavi @dagnrlx @JackyFishyy @SpeedUpdates1 Speed literally meets up wit Adin every month n he Adin always says Speed wants to get unbanned on twitch to do streams with him. He was going to go to twitch con but speed wants to get unbanned so he didn’t go. @JackyFishyy @SpeedUpdates1 Speed literally meets up wit Adin every month n he Adin always says Speed wants to get unbanned on twitch to do streams with him. He was going to go to twitch con but speed wants to get unbanned so he didn’t go.

Lucid0 @1ucid0 @SpeedUpdates1 Youtube has him now and he’s well respected there. @SpeedUpdates1 Youtube has him now and he’s well respected there.

JUSTIN FIELDS BURNER ❼ @yoeshmo @AR17HD @SpeedUpdates1 He’s only gonna do streams on twitch for adins channel and for his own yt channel but if speed get one more strike on yt he most definitely gonna start streaming on twitch @AR17HD @SpeedUpdates1 He’s only gonna do streams on twitch for adins channel and for his own yt channel but if speed get one more strike on yt he most definitely gonna start streaming on twitch

⚡ @r7o00910 @SpeedUpdates1 Imagine he streams on twitch and youtube at the same time @SpeedUpdates1 Imagine he streams on twitch and youtube at the same time 😱

akima @Murtdhaali9 @SpeedUpdates1 Adin is like a big brother to speed its so wholesome @SpeedUpdates1 Adin is like a big brother to speed its so wholesome

It remains to be seen if IShowSpeed's unban materializes or not. As of today, he livestreams on the red platform almost daily. His streams are also among the most viewed on YouTube.

Poll : 0 votes