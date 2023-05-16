"I won't do what I don't think is right" - Kai Cenat explains why he chose Rumble as platform for his gameshow

On May 16, 2023, Twitch star Kai Cenat addressed the community after revealing that he teamed up with Darren "IShowSpeed" to create The Kai 'N Speed Show. The streamer claimed to have spoken to "everybody" and said he had to be "very tactical" about the move. Kai then explained why he chose Rumble as a livestreaming platform and stated that he would not do anything that he did not believe was "right" for his audience:

"A lot of n****s wanted me to be 100% exclusive on platforms and s**t. And chat, you know, I'm not the type of person when it comes to s**t like this. I will never; I won't do what I don't think is right. I won't do what I don't think is great for y'all. I feel like, anything that's against that, of what I want to do and what makes me feel comfortable, I won't do it! You feel what I'm saying? That's just me. I won't do it!"

Kai Cenat gives "big reason" and responds to those wanting him to be 100% exclusive on other platforms

At the 12-minute mark of his broadcast, Kai Cenat clarified his recent announcement of hosting the Rumble-exclusive gameshow for those who were confused. He elaborated:

"For the n****s who end up being confused and s**t, okay? Let me go ahead and say something real quick. Okay? Chat, do you guys know that the whole streaming platforms and everybody, you know, there has been a large discussion in the streaming... you know, space. Okay? There's been a long discussion in the streaming space, right? You know, I've talked to everybody. Okay?"

The 21-year-old personality claimed that he needed to be "very tactical" on Twitch and joked that the platform was "ready to get him out":

"Let me go ahead and say something really quick. I had to move very tactical on this platform. I feel like, n****s are ready to get me the f**k out of here. But, it's all love! You feel what I'm saying? Chat, first of all... the streaming, the normal streaming that me and you do, it's always going to be on here. That doesn't change. That was a big reason, and for me to go on my route! You feel me?!"

Timestamp: 00:12:20

Kai Cenat suggested that shifting to certain platforms was not the "right move," adding that he had to take a risk:

"I've discussed with, like, a whole bunch of people. I've talked to a whole bunch of platforms and s**t like that. You feel me? I fought with y'all and s**t. But you know, it just wasn't the right move for certain things in my career. I feel like a lot of things, like, especially what's coming up right now, the s**ts, you've got to take a risk, bro! It's a risk! And you got to really choose wisely on what it is."

Fans react to Kai Cenat's address

Twitter user @FearedBuck's social media post featuring Kai Cenat's address attracted a handful of reactions. Here's what netizens had to say:

