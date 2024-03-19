"I was joking, man!' - Twitch streamer Erobb221 responds after netizen accuses him of "scamming" a fan

Twitch star Eric "Erobb221" garnered attention on social media after a netizen accused him of "scamming" a fan. On March 19, 2024, a 17-second video was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, showing Erobb221's reaction to a viewer shaving their head. According to Redditor u/HappyToasterPerson, the streamer offered the viewer $20 to shave their head.

However, in the Twitch clip, Erobb221 was heard saying:

"I'm not going to f**king pay him s**t. I ain't paying you, bro (the streamer bursts out laughing). I'm not paying you, dog (The fan responds, 'What do you mean, you're not going to pay me?'). Hey, have a good day, bro."

At the five-hour mark of the broadcast, Erobb221 addressed the viral Reddit post. Claiming that he was "joking" about not paying the fan for shaving their head, the content creator said:

"Can we play the game now? Scary game. 'I hope this gets you canceled.' 'Erobb scams viewer after telling him he would give him $20 to shave his head.' HappyToasterPerson, are you serious? I was joking, man! Bro, he... let's play the game. Let's play the scary game, bro."

"This clip looks so bad" - Twitch streamer Erobb221 responds as a netizen accuses him of "scamming" a viewer of $20

After reacting to the Reddit post above, Erobb221 decided to play the psychological horror game Psalm 5:9-13. He then once again checked out the viral post and commented on the 17-second clip, saying:

"Am I stupid? No, because this clip looks so bad!"

Timestamp: 05:15:50

Erobb221 asserted he would not scam the individual who shaved their head for $20. He added:

"I think that guy deserves it, man. If you're willing to do that for no f**king reason, you deserve to be, like, come on! Why would he do that? That was not worth it for him at all! I'm not going to scam him but, like, to entertain people?"

Erobb221 is a well-known Twitch streamer, affiliated with the esports organization TSM (TeamSolo Mid). The 28-year-old joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2015 and boasts 465,703 followers on his channel.

While he is best known for his Just Chatting content, Erobb221 is also an avid gamer who has played over 491 titles. Minecraft, Counter-Strike 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, Call of Duty Warzone, and God of War are his five most-played games.