"I was out of line": Adin Ross's friend ShnaggyHose seemingly apologizes to xQc for using transphobic slur

Kick streamer and Adin Ross's friend who was part of the group that called Felix "xQc" transphobic and homophobic slurs during a recent stream has seemingly apologized. Viewers on social media websites such as TikTok and X are resharing a clip of the supposed apology.

For those unaware, Felix was playing Call of Duty with Adin's friend group on stream a couple of days ago when some of them started using slurs such as the f-word.

The offensive terms were about a recent viral clip of xQc kissing fellow streamer AustinShow. Kick creator Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Twitch streamer Omie had vocally called out those actions, with the latter encouraging the people to take accountability. It seems ShnaggyHose is doing just that, and in the clip stated:

"I do apologize to xQc and all of them, you know what I am saying, for what happened a couple of nights ago. I was out of line, and I should not have used those words."

ShnaggyHose claims he supports the LGBTQ+ community after apologizing to xQc for using slurs on stream

Over the last weekend, ten streamers had gathered on Discord to play Call of Duty in the PvP mode. The creators were divided into two teams, one captained by Adin Ross and the other by xQc. While a bit of friendly banter was expected in the lobby, things escalated quickly after the streamers started personally insulting each other.

Clips featuring two of Adin Ross's friends, Cuffem and ShnaggyHose, raging and using homophobic/transphobic words such as the f-word and "tra**y" went viral on social media. As mentioned, these slurs were directed towards xQc, who left the Discord call soon after, explaining to his community that he did not want his viewers to suffer people who use offensive words like that.

ShnaggyHose had specifically said this during the argument:

"I am not going to let this tra**y talk to me like this, come on let's start the game."

However, the Kick streamer has mentioned in his apology that he not only supports the LGBTQ+ community but that he will never use that word again:

"And I would never use them again. You know what I am saying? I support the LGBTQs."

At this time, Felix has yet to acknowledge the apology publicly but has talked to his audience in detail about Adin Ross's friends using homophobic slurs.