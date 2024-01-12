"I'll make it happen" - Ludwig plans on hosting another million-dollar Poker tournament, this time at MrBeast's house

Popular YouTubers Ludwig and Jimmy “MrBeast” are planning another million-dollar Poker tournament after the success of the last event. However, there’s just one catch: Jimmy doesn’t want to fly anywhere. So, for him to participate, the event must happen at his own home, which was readily agreed to. If it’s anything like the previous event, it will be appointment viewing due to the remarkable amount of money won and lost at the previous tournament.

Ludwig was incredibly accommodating, making sure that MrBeast would want to attend no matter what. He was unequivocal on MrBeast’s one condition for the event, informing the record-breaking YouTuber that it’s a done deal:

“I’ll make it happen.”

Ludwig’s next million-dollar Poker tournament to be held at MrBeast’s home

(Clip begins at 1:42:05)

During Ludwig’s latest YouTube stream, he was on a phone call with MrBeast. While his chessboxing event was catastrophic, his previous Poker stream was viral. The discussion of another big-money Poker tournament came up, with Jimmy wanting to know when this would hypothetically go down, to which the stream host would reply:

“This year. My goal is next six months. Summer.”

MrBeast seemed pretty interested in doing it. However, he didn’t want to fly anywhere to take part. According to the philanthropic YouTuber, he didn’t want to fly; if that condition could be met, he was keen to play some Poker with Ludwig and everyone else, to which the YouTuber offered:

“Yeah. I’ll make it happen. I’ll pick a good time for you.”

When asked about the buy-in, Ludwig offered “100K” but begged MrBeast not to pick a higher number. However, Jimmy’s concern was about how many people he would be playing against. The popular but controversial philanthropic YouTuber wanted to know how much money he would come away with:

“Nah, we’ll do nine people, full table, buy in, re-buys allowed, 100K buy in. I’ll bring Alan Keating, god bless his heart, who lost a million dollars.”

Jimmy would wrap up the clip by calling pro Poker player Alan Keating “the ATM.” While the Livestreamfails subReddit offered little in response to this clip, here is the reaction from the YouTube stream. It’s clear his audience is incredibly excited for the event:

YouTube viewers worldwide cannot wait for another million-dollar Poker tournament to see just how this next one shakes out (Image via YouTube)

At this time, there isn’t much more information about the game other than that it will at least feature the two YouTubers and Alan Keating. More information will be shared as it comes to light, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more.