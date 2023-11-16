"I love my fans from India": MrBeast shares views on India as YouTube subscription war against T-Series draws near

Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has recently tweeted about an upcoming subscriber race against T-Series, which is currently the number one subscribed channel on the platform. Standing at 211 million subscribers, the content creator has expressed his aspiration to become the most subscribed channel on YouTube by surpassing T-Series' 253 million total.

In his post on X, Beast expressed love for his Indian fans and said it has nothing to do with the countries but only his desire to be number one. He tweeted:

"With the upcoming sub race with T-Series I just want to make clear I love my fans from India and this has nothing to do with countries, I just want to be #1 most subscribed haha."

"Win-win for both": Indian fans weigh in on MrBeast's pursuit

MrBeast has announced a race to become the most subscribed channel on YouTube, competing against T-Series. In the tweet, the YouTuber clarified that his sole endeavor is to secure the number one spot.

Fans were quick to respond to his tweet and show support for his objective. One fan from India replied that even after Jimmy surpasses his competitor, he will continue to support him and still listen to the music channel.

Another Indian fan jokingly responded that the YouTuber will probably lose ten to fifteen followers as some people like to make it a tough battle.

This fan claimed that Jimmy's upcoming sub-race would spark a similar battle to Pewdiepie vs T-Series and end with his victory.

According to Twitter user @KingMike273, Jimmy is technically the most subscribed-to channel based on a subscriber-to-video ratio.

Another user asked the popular YouTuber to buy some subscribers to reach his goal.

This user felt otherwise, stating the YouTuber wouldn't accomplish his goal.

Many expressed their love and support towards Jimmy, encouraging him to fulfill his objective soon.

In the past, Pewdiepie has also raced against T-Series for the title of the most subscribed channel on YouTube. As for now, MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators on the platform, famous for his giveaway videos and challenges.