"I'm about to cry" - IShowSpeed loses his mind after seeing latest Ronaldo-Messi collab

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has shared his reaction to a recent collaboration between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Over the weekend, the football superstars posted a picture of themselves playing chess on their respective social media handles. For those wondering, the image was part of a sponsored ad campaign for Louis Vuitton ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Both players captioned their posts:

"Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton"

IShowSpeed, a staunch supporter of Ronaldo, was left stunned upon discovering the Portuguese superstar's latest collaboration. Reacting to the post, he exclaimed:

"I'm about to cry."

"Wait, what the f**k" - IShowSpeed surprised at rare collaboration between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

It's safe to say that IShowSpeed was not expecting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to collaborate with each other. After seeing the post, the YouTube star said:

"What the f**k! Wait, chat, what is this picture? Wait, woah! And Ronaldo posted this? I thought it was an ad. And Ronaldo posted this? Oh no, no, no, no, bro! No! What is this?!"

He continued:

"What is this?! Wait, chat, so that means Messi and Ronaldo are friends? Hold up wait, what the hell is this bro, seriously chat! What the hell is this? Does that mean Ronaldo and Messi are friends?

"I'm about to cry bruh, I swear to god bruh, I've been through so much stuff for Ronaldo bro, I've been through so much stuff bro. And I swear if this true right here. I swear if this true."

Ruing that he took a break from streaming, the 17-year-old added:

"Bro, I should have never taken that long break off social media, bro. That's why I can never take a break off social media, cause like, I come back to social media and I see Ronaldo and Messi breathing the same damn carbon dioxide..."

Fans comment on IShowSpeed's reaction to Ronaldo-Messi collaboration

Many fans have commented on a YouTube video of the streamer's reaction to the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi collaboration. Here are some of the comments:

IShowSpeed was recently involved in an alleged cryptocurrency scam after promoting a virtual coin in one of his streams. He has since apologized for the promotion. Readers can click here to learn more about the story.

