In a short video shared by YouTube powerhouse Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, the creator has announced that he and long-time partner Marzia are expecting their first child. The announcement video itself went viral as fans from all over the world started showering the couple with blessings at the happy news.

The YouTube video titled, 'We are having a baby!' was uploaded a few hours ago by the Swedish, who currently lives in Japan. The wholesome clip starts off with PewDiePie revealing that he is going to become a father and that he has been keeping the news under wraps since November 2022:

"I've been keeping a secret from you guys. That is, I am gonna be a dad. We found out that Marzia is pregnant first in November, and I am just so thankful that everything is going well so far."

"I just feel so lucky": PewDiePie reveals that he and Marzia are expecting a baby

Felix's 111 million-strong 'Bro Army' was quite enthusiastic in congratulating the popular YouTuber on the big news. He and Marzia tied the knot back in 2019, after being one of the most beloved content-creator couples for years. The two apparently met over email back in 2011 after she reached out to him about his funny videos.

The video may only be a minute and a half long, but PewDiePie also revealed some of the personal problems Marzia has been facing, such as the "sickness" and how well she has been tackling them:

"Marzia has been dealing with the sickness, she’s been taking it like an absolute champ."

He also revealed how excited he is about the fact that he will be becoming a father:

"I’m so excited. It’s kinda strange to me, it’s entering new territory, but I feel really ready and so does Marzia."

PewDiePie likes discussing personal things with his audience and seems confident about whatever comes next. He expressed delight at the thought of starting a family with his partner:

"I just feel so lucky to start a family with a woman I love. And I know whatever is ahead of us, together we can do it."

Before ending the clip, he also praised his wife once again for her loving personality and promised that he would try to be the best dad to his first child.

"Marzia is the most loving and caring person I know. So, I've absolutely no doubt that she will be an amazing mother."

Social media reactions to PewDiePie's announcement

Most of his fans were overjoyed at the news and filled social media with posts congratulating him. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews Seeing Felix and Marzia announcing they are having a child is a wholesome way to start the day



I remember when I first started watching Pewdiepie back in 2011 with his Amnesia videos... time flies on by Seeing Felix and Marzia announcing they are having a child is a wholesome way to start the dayI remember when I first started watching Pewdiepie back in 2011 with his Amnesia videos... time flies on by

PewDiePie Submissions @LWIAY_bot Pewds’ child will grow up with 111 million uncles, pretty crazy thought by /u/sansboi11 Pewds’ child will grow up with 111 million uncles, pretty crazy thought by /u/sansboi11 https://t.co/tTNA7vxF1L

Naru 💙🦀 @BlueNaru101 Congratulations to Pewdiepie and Marzia with their first child! I'm taking a guess right now that it's going to be a girl Congratulations to Pewdiepie and Marzia with their first child! I'm taking a guess right now that it's going to be a girl 👶 https://t.co/DzOsrKztT8

Dumboy Mikey @DumboyMikey Bless you, your wife and your child pewdiepie Bless you, your wife and your child pewdiepie 😭 https://t.co/sIUQdxshfJ

Fub @fubkzm Dang I remember watching PewDiePie's Amnesia playthrough way back and now bro is announcing their first child, time flies Dang I remember watching PewDiePie's Amnesia playthrough way back and now bro is announcing their first child, time flies😭

Atlas @nosunshineexist I am so happy for pewdiepie amd marzia but honestly I never ever expected them to have a child I am so happy for pewdiepie amd marzia but honestly I never ever expected them to have a child

aiman @mashedwizard PEWDIEPIE IS HAVING A BABY I'VE LIVED LONG ENOUGH TO SEE MARZIA AND FELIX HAVE A CHILD OMDS PEWDIEPIE IS HAVING A BABY I'VE LIVED LONG ENOUGH TO SEE MARZIA AND FELIX HAVE A CHILD OMDS

As the first individual creator to cross the 100 million subscriber mark, PewDiePie has made sure his name will be etched in the YouTube Hall of Fame. However, his recent infrequent content strategy has seen less fan interaction, giving rise to many speculations about impending retirement.

Here's an article exploring the creator's own words on the subject and a discussion of his current content strategy.

