“I’m tempted to buy the game”: Fans excited as leaked footage of God of War Ragnarok spreads online

By Dipan Saha
Modified Nov 02, 2022 11:15 AM IST
God of War Ragnarok spoilers are all over the web (Image via PlayStation)
God of War Ragnarok spoilers are all over the web (Image via PlayStation)

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to be released on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. However, it seems that some players have gotten their hands on the game a bit earlier than expected.

In-game screenshots and gameplay clips from the title are quickly spreading across social media platforms despite Sony's efforts to contain them. The leaks, however, have made fans even more excited to play the game.

Fans excited about God of War Ragnarok but want to avoid spoilers and leaks

PS Direct screwed up badly: someone bought the PS5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 bundle and got the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle instead. twitter.com/RasheedaASmith…

Copies of God of War Ragnarok were mistakenly shipped to customers by unknown retailers more than a week before the game's official release. Excited players took no time to upload in-game screenshots and videos to social media, which have now spread like wildfire.

Here are some reactions to the leaks:

Watched the God of War Ragnarok leak and now I'm tempted to buy the game https://t.co/uzuc1XQ9qt

Major God of War Ragnarok leaks happened overnight. The gaming leaks subreddit is literally nothing but Ragnarok spoilers this morning.The time to mute keywords is now! #GodofWarRagnarok https://t.co/bewWJ6RPeT

the god of war ragnarok leaks are INSANE, be careful 😭😭

Dodging all these god of war Ragnarok leaks https://t.co/GsRNuHFCGj

Me dodging god of war Ragnarok spoiler leaks!!😬👀#GodofWarRagnarok #GodofWar #boy #Kratos https://t.co/swm65ZPexA

There are people playing God of War Ragnarok rn and I’m not one of them https://t.co/9HqJiGiOxy
A Twitter user reacts to the leaks (Image via Twitter/@thebeauanthony)
A Twitter user reacts to the leaks (Image via Twitter/@thebeauanthony)
The God of War Ragnarok leaks are getting worse apparently.Please be careful....11 days of torture....
Please stop with the leaks. God of War Ragnarok is probably going to be the best game in the history of gaming for the next five years and I'll be damned if any of you mfs spoil it for me https://t.co/2J6wMxKiwr

Santa Monica Studio addresses leaks

Santa Monica Studio, the developer of the game, released an official statement addressing the leaks over the weekend.

The statement read:

"It is important for our studio to preserve the experience of God of War Ragnarok for players who want to enjoy the game for the first time without spoilers.
"We ask that you please be considerate of the many fans who do not want to accidentally see clips, gameplay, or narrative spoilers and avoid sharing them wider."
A message from the team. https://t.co/SRE9tSOV6a

Santa Monica Studio expressed its discontent with the leaks and is doing its best to contain them. It also admitted that battling spoilers is an uphill task and urged players not to reveal any to the fanbase.

Fans were asked to avoid social hashtags and any keywords that might be related to the game lest they reveal the campaign. The studio said:

"We are doing our best to limit the exposure of unsanctioned footage and screenshots, but the reality is that we cannot catch everything. For those of you who do not want to risk seeing anything before launch, we strongly advise that you mute any keywords or hashtags associated with the game until release day."

Cory Barlog, the director of 2018's God of War, also commented on the leaks on Twitter, saying:

“Sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh ... This is not how any of us at SMS wanted things to go.”

God of War Ragnarok is the latest entry in the soft reboot of the long-running PlayStation franchise, this time featuring Norse mythology. Kratos and his son Atreus must brave through the perils of their journey while attempting to find a way to prevent Ragnarok from taking place.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
