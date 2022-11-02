“I’m tempted to buy the game”: Fans excited as leaked footage of God of War Ragnarok spreads online

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to be released on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. However, it seems that some players have gotten their hands on the game a bit earlier than expected.

In-game screenshots and gameplay clips from the title are quickly spreading across social media platforms despite Sony's efforts to contain them. The leaks, however, have made fans even more excited to play the game.

Fans excited about God of War Ragnarok but want to avoid spoilers and leaks

Wario64 @Wario64 Rasheeda Smith @RasheedaASmith @Wario64 Idk what's going on with this but I ended up getting mine from Sony today and it's GoW Ragnorok lol @Wario64 Idk what's going on with this but I ended up getting mine from Sony today and it's GoW Ragnorok lol https://t.co/9jdlgcAKCG PS Direct screwed up badly: someone bought the PS5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 bundle and got the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle instead. twitter.com/RasheedaASmith… PS Direct screwed up badly: someone bought the PS5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 bundle and got the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle instead. twitter.com/RasheedaASmith…

Copies of God of War Ragnarok were mistakenly shipped to customers by unknown retailers more than a week before the game's official release. Excited players took no time to upload in-game screenshots and videos to social media, which have now spread like wildfire.

Here are some reactions to the leaks:

PeterOvo @PeterOvo5 Watched the God of War Ragnarok leak and now I'm tempted to buy the game Watched the God of War Ragnarok leak and now I'm tempted to buy the game https://t.co/uzuc1XQ9qt

Okami Games @Okami13_



The time to mute keywords is now!



#GodofWarRagnarok Major God of War Ragnarok leaks happened overnight. The gaming leaks subreddit is literally nothing but Ragnarok spoilers this morning.The time to mute keywords is now! Major God of War Ragnarok leaks happened overnight. The gaming leaks subreddit is literally nothing but Ragnarok spoilers this morning.The time to mute keywords is now! #GodofWarRagnarok https://t.co/bewWJ6RPeT

ethan 🖤 @aerithsbraid the god of war ragnarok leaks are INSANE, be careful the god of war ragnarok leaks are INSANE, be careful 😭😭

Paal @PaalSingh Dodging all these god of war Ragnarok leaks Dodging all these god of war Ragnarok leaks https://t.co/GsRNuHFCGj

Kevin11 @TheSpirit84 There are people playing God of War Ragnarok rn and I’m not one of them There are people playing God of War Ragnarok rn and I’m not one of them https://t.co/9HqJiGiOxy

A Twitter user reacts to the leaks (Image via Twitter/@thebeauanthony)

MsaeĐ♦️Ragnarök óðinsdagr @MysticMsa3d The God of War Ragnarok leaks are getting worse apparently.



Please be careful....



11 days of torture.... The God of War Ragnarok leaks are getting worse apparently.Please be careful....11 days of torture....

💛💜 𝓚𝓲𝓽𝓽𝔂𝓯𝓲𝓻𝓮 💜💛 @clearfire_99 Please stop with the leaks. God of War Ragnarok is probably going to be the best game in the history of gaming for the next five years and I'll be damned if any of you mfs spoil it for me Please stop with the leaks. God of War Ragnarok is probably going to be the best game in the history of gaming for the next five years and I'll be damned if any of you mfs spoil it for me https://t.co/2J6wMxKiwr

Santa Monica Studio addresses leaks

Santa Monica Studio, the developer of the game, released an official statement addressing the leaks over the weekend.

The statement read:

"It is important for our studio to preserve the experience of God of War Ragnarok for players who want to enjoy the game for the first time without spoilers.

"We ask that you please be considerate of the many fans who do not want to accidentally see clips, gameplay, or narrative spoilers and avoid sharing them wider."

Santa Monica Studio expressed its discontent with the leaks and is doing its best to contain them. It also admitted that battling spoilers is an uphill task and urged players not to reveal any to the fanbase.

Fans were asked to avoid social hashtags and any keywords that might be related to the game lest they reveal the campaign. The studio said:

"We are doing our best to limit the exposure of unsanctioned footage and screenshots, but the reality is that we cannot catch everything. For those of you who do not want to risk seeing anything before launch, we strongly advise that you mute any keywords or hashtags associated with the game until release day."

Cory Barlog, the director of 2018's God of War, also commented on the leaks on Twitter, saying:

“Sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh ... This is not how any of us at SMS wanted things to go.”

God of War Ragnarok is the latest entry in the soft reboot of the long-running PlayStation franchise, this time featuring Norse mythology. Kratos and his son Atreus must brave through the perils of their journey while attempting to find a way to prevent Ragnarok from taking place.

