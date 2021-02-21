"I have received over 20 fake Copyright notices in last the two months": Popular Free Fire streamer Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) urges YouTube to take notice

Total Gaming might well be India's biggest Free Fire content creator, but even he isnt immune from the issue of copyright claims.

Since the launch of mobile battle royale titles such as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, the global market for mobile gaming has been on a constant rise, breaking several records domestically and worldwide. Free Fire also won the inaugural Esports Mobile Game of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2020.

Influencers, streamers and esports players from various organizations have enjoyed quite a lot of success becasue of this as well. Free Fire influencers, and YouTubers especially, have enjoyed quite the run when it comes to consumers for their content, registering unprecedented numbers in the process.

Among these emerging content creators and YouTubers, Total Gaming has been the most popular. With over 21 million subscribers on YouTube, Total Gaming is India's largest gaming channel. He also has a following of 2.5 million on Instagram. Total Gaming, also commonly known as Ajju Bhai, mostly posts Free Fire-related content on his channel.

Total Gaming vs. fake copyright claims

Recently, Total Gaming opened up on the issue of fake copyright claims, notices, and strikes on YouTube, in a series of Instagram stories. He said that although he had never talked anything about fake claims in the past, that this time he received a strike which he was not able to counter. The story has been attached here:

Total Gaming Instagram story

He also said that in the past two months, he had received over 20 copyright notices, but that he has been able to counter all of them. He also stressed that out of those 20 plus copyright strikes, some were claims, while seven of them were notices, which usually tend to be fake.

It will be intriguing to see how quickly YouTube takes action on these issues, as previously, a lot of influencers and YouTube gamers had to deal with such fake claims.