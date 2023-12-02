“I suck a**” - GothamChess hilariously responds to Chess.com after they want to check his account for cheating protocol

Levy "GothamChess," widely recognized as one of the foremost chess content creators and prominent Twitch streamers, recently received an unexpected email from the popular online chess platform Chess.com. Levy took to his social media account to share that he had been selected to participate in an anti-cheating protocol. The mail read:

"You've been selected to participate in our Fair Play Checks. This is standard protocol to protect the integrity of the event. For your next Titled Tuesday, you'll be asked to play on camera."

Naturally, the email came as quite a surprise. Despite the ongoing discussions and concerns about cheating, even at the Grandmaster level, GothamChess, an International Master (IM) himself, affirmed that he has never engaged in cheating.

He comically mentioned that during his last participation in Titled Tuesday, he experienced a series of setbacks, losing six games and a substantial 60 ELO rating points on his account:

"Dear @chesscom, my last Titled Tuesday, I lost 6 games and 60 elo. I appreciate you scanning me but I can promise you I suck a**."

Levy shares the email he received via Chess.com (Image via X/@GothamChess)

"They choose idiots like me randomly" - GothamChess responds to Chess.com's query

Considering the buzz surrounding potential cheating scandals, Chess.com has been taking action. Nonetheless, the platform clarified that it was merely a standard protocol and didn't inherently suspect Levy of engaging in foul play.

Levy responded with another post, suggesting that instead of singling out an IM like himself, Chess.com should consider inviting GMs to participate in the process:

"On a serious note these things are important and probably the only way forward for online prize money chess events. They choose idiots like me randomly, but GMs contending for prizes should be ready for multiple camera setups and scans any time."

Levy gives his take on the inspection notice (Image via X/@GothamChess)

Speaking about possible cheating scandals, GM and former world champion Vladimir Kramnik recently made headlines when he indirectly hinted at Hikaru "GMHikaru" Nakamura possibly engaging in cheating. While Kramnik never explicitly stated it, his words strongly implied such suspicions.

Chess.com dismissed the suspicions in response to Kramnik's inquiries and requests for a potential investigation. They released a report indicating that they had thoroughly examined over 2K games played by Hikaru and found no evidence of cheating.