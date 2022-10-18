"I support every actor's right to be paid well": Bayonetta 3 voice actor responds to the ongoing situation surrounding the game

The upcoming release of the highly anticipated hack-and-slash, Bayonetta 3, has been mired in controversy over allegations from former voice actor Hellena Taylor. Following Taylor's accusations about the low pay offered by the developers, the current voice actor of the game, Jennifer Hale, released a press statement regarding the issue.

Hale has voiced her opinion on the incident in a veiled manner due to an NDA she has with the parties involved. Regardless, the industry veteran has come out in support of voice actors getting paid what they are owed. She stated in a press release:

"As a longtime member of the voice acting community, I support every actor's right to be paid well and have advocated consistently for this for the years."

Bayonetta 3 voice actor Jennifer Hale urges people to approach the game without prejudice

Jennifer Hale is a veritable giant in the industry, having voiced a number of popular characters in gaming and pop culture. Fans of Mass Effect will remember her as the voice of Commander Shepard, and she has also voiced characters in Overwatch, Bioshock Infinite, Metal Gear Solid, and even TV shows such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Powerpuff Girls.

As such, her statement appears to both acknowledge and support the previous charges levied against PlatinumGames and also mitigate the fallout that ensued as the allegations spread across social media.

Public perception of Bayonetta 3 has taken a huge turn after the original voice actor for the main character urged fans to boycott the game in a series of tweets in which she revealed that she had only been offered $4,000 to reprise her role. Taylor's video messages accusing PlatinumGames of giving her an "immoral" salary went viral on Twitter, accruing millions of views as people flocked to support the actor.

The incident quickly snowballed into a very big backlash against the game, and Executive Producer Hideki Kamiya's response in which he tweeted "Beware of my rules" caused even more fans to get upset. Amid this, Jennifer Hale came out with her statement in support of actors getting paid well.

Hale admitted that she could not speak much about Bayonetta 3 due to a non-disclosure agreement with the studio but announced that her "reputation" was enough to make a statement on the issue:

"I am under NDA and am not at liberty to speak regarding this situation. My reputation speaks for itself."

In the spirit of damage control, Jennifer Hale closed her statement by imploring fans to keep their minds open regarding Bayonetta 3 because it was a team effort:

"I sincerely ask everyone to keep in mind that this game has been created by an entire team of hard-working, dedicated people and I hope everyone will keep an open mind about what they’ve created."

Twitter reacts to Jennifer Hale's statement

Voice actors, people from the video game community, and fans of Bayonetta all expressed their opinions about the statement. Here are some of the reactions:

Pyo 5️⃣ @mrpyo1 @jhaletweets Very professional response, pretty sure we all know you had no idea about the situation behind the scenes. I still want the game because I have waited for so long, and understand if someone doesn't get it as well @jhaletweets Very professional response, pretty sure we all know you had no idea about the situation behind the scenes. I still want the game because I have waited for so long, and understand if someone doesn't get it as well

Michael Gamble @GambleMike @jhaletweets I don't know the context here...but I love your note about a game being created by an entire team. You're a true professional, and we love you. @jhaletweets I don't know the context here...but I love your note about a game being created by an entire team. You're a true professional, and we love you.

Raphael van Lierop (He/Him) @RaphLife @jhaletweets Nothing but respect for you and all the work you do, Jennifer. I know you always operate at the highest levels of professionalism and morality, and that you are a constant advocate for the rights and protections of actors and all creators. You'll always have my support. @jhaletweets Nothing but respect for you and all the work you do, Jennifer. I know you always operate at the highest levels of professionalism and morality, and that you are a constant advocate for the rights and protections of actors and all creators. You'll always have my support.♥️

Anjali BOOmani🧙🏾‍♀️🧟‍♀️🎃 @sweeetanj @jhaletweets Love you so so so much, and here for you always. @jhaletweets Love you so so so much, and here for you always.

Vincent / Dirge living in Island Sanctuary 🌊☀️⛱ @ruinmessenger



Hopefully you're not having to deal with anything hateful from people or with terrible conditions regarding Platinum.



Here's hoping things do get better as a whole, for the future of the VA industry. @jhaletweets Based Jen.Hopefully you're not having to deal with anything hateful from people or with terrible conditions regarding Platinum.Here's hoping things do get better as a whole, for the future of the VA industry. @jhaletweets Based Jen.Hopefully you're not having to deal with anything hateful from people or with terrible conditions regarding Platinum.Here's hoping things do get better as a whole, for the future of the VA industry.

Susan Eisenberg @susaneisenberg1 @jhaletweets Your life and career do speak for themselves, and what they say, and have always said, is that you’re a woman of immense integrity & talent. You have my respect & affection today and every day! @jhaletweets Your life and career do speak for themselves, and what they say, and have always said, is that you’re a woman of immense integrity & talent. You have my respect & affection today and every day! 💓

M Berntson 🇸🇪🏳️‍⚧️ @JediMB @jhaletweets The situation is as understandable as it is regrettable. I wish you only the best. @jhaletweets The situation is as understandable as it is regrettable. I wish you only the best. 💜

Bayonetta 3 will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 28, and although the controversy about voice actors not getting paid well has raged on the internet for quite some time, PlatinumGames is yet to officially comment on the issue.

Poll : 0 votes