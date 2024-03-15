"I don't understand how you can even fumble this hard" - MoistCr1TiKaL goes off at Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

Popular Twitch streamer and content creator Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" shared his thoughts on the newly launched Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection on his YouTube channel. The game's release has sparked significant controversy due to widespread reports of bugs and server problems. Charlie, too, has echoed a similar sentiment.

The streamer proceeded to critique the server's capacity, highlighting its inability to accommodate more than 200 players on the launch day. Furthermore, he found the massive size of the game to be unimpressive. MoistCr1TiKaL described the situation as:

"I don't understand how you can even fumble this hard."

MoistCr1TiKaL unimpressed with Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

MoistC1TiKaL, renowned for his up-to-date insights into the gaming scene, regularly reviews various games, sharing his perspectives on his YouTube channel. However, the recently launched Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection left him unimpressed. He said:

"Last night 10,000 people tried to play on launch. Now it's a ghost town. Only three servers were available, 64 slots, so a total of about 200 players. Which means you had better odds of making it to the NBA draft and getting selected than making it in one of these servers."

The streamer was also surprised by Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection's massive file size, considering it's a remaster of an old game. He said:

"They didn't even bother to put any level of effort into making it in a reasonable size. It is 72 f**king gigs! Where does the extra bloat even come from for the bloat lord? What? How? How?...where is this even coming from? Are they hiding uncompressed assets in the game?"

The streamer also explained his own experience of playing the game, stating:

"Every game is unplayably laggy. This guy has got me in a Dormammu time loop here. Like, everyone is teleporting around, rubber banding, disappearing, reappearing, it's like I'm caught in a f**king fever dream."

MoistCr1TiKaL also explained some specific bugs that he encountered, such as:

"There is also this fun little bug/feature where if you try and search for a game, like 'Hero Assault,' if you look for a game type, it'll crash your game every single time. It doesn't matter what game mode you put in there. It seems like searching fro anything immediately crashes it."

Aspyr, the game's developers, have responded to the backlash, acknowledging community feedback and stating that they have been actively working to address the bugs since its launch.