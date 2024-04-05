"I've been kidnapped!" - YouTube star PewDiePie appears on CDawgVA's Cyclethon livestream in Japan

On April 5, 2024, popular Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" surprised the community by teaming up with YouTube star Felix "PewDiePie" during the Cyclethon livestream. Cyclethon is a well-known type of IRL broadcast in which content creators travel a set distance on a cycle through an uninterrupted and continuous livestream. CDawgVA also raised $250,000 for a charity.

Earlier today, the professional anime voice actor arrived at a parking lot where a white minivan was parked. PewDiePie emerged from the vehicle's trunk and joyfully greeted the Twitch content creator. He also took the opportunity to make a lighthearted joke, saying:

"What's up, gang? I've been kidnapped! (CDawgVA asks, 'Are you ready to cycle?') No, I'm not!"

"Your drip is immaculate" - CDawgVA comments on PewDiePie's attire for Cyclethon stream, latter reveals wearing Gucci shoes for collaboration

CDawgVA was an hour into his livestream when PewDiePie appeared as a guest. At one point during their conversation, his attention was drawn to the Swedish personality's shoes, and he burst out laughing.

He said:

"Oh, he's cycling in those shoes."

In response, the YouTube star revealed that he was wearing Gucci shoes for the collaboration:

"They're Gucci, man! Yeah, I have them for a while."

Timestamp: 01:19:15

Before embarking on their cycling journey, the content creators decided to stretch. CDawgVA then commented on the YouTube sensation's attire, stating:

"Great stretching. Your drip is immaculate. You're really well dressed for somebody who's going to cycle."

PewDiePie responded:

"I feel like... yeah, these layers will come on. You can get hot, right? I'm wearing the pants you told me to get. I thought I would feel like I have a dump truck or something. (CDawgVA replies, 'No, you don't.')"

Here's how CDawgVA's Twitch chat reacted after the 34-year-old internet personality appeared on his stream:

This is not the first time CDawgVA has hosted the Cycleton livestream. Last year, on March 24, 2023, the Welsh content creator astounded viewers by raising $500,000 for charity during the cycling broadcast. At the same time, he amassed over one million Twitch followers.

In addition to CDawgVA, fellow Twitch streamer Rob "robcdee" has hosted the Cycleton livestream on his channel. On May 17, 2022, he cycled 1,000 kilometers in Japan.