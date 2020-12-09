"I wish PUBG Mobile gets more hype across the world": BTR Luxxy tweets in support of the game, Twitter reacts

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. Released in 2018 by Tencent Games, the title became the highest-grossing mobile game of 2020, generating more than $2 billion in revenue. It is also the second most downloaded game of 2020 behind its arch-rival Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile World League East became the most-watched esports event in August 2020, with more than 1.1 million peak viewers.

The Indonesian stream of the PMWL 2020 East clocked more than 513k peak viewers, while the Hindi stream peaked at 449k peak viewers, followed by the Malaysian stream with 140k peak viewers.

Compared to the East, the PMWL West peaked at around 49k peak viewers. This data shows that the popularity of the game is tilted towards the East region when compared to the West region.

A few days ago, PMWL East Champion Bigetron RA sniper, Luxxy tweeted:

i wish pubg mobile go hype worldwide not only SEA,SA, or China — Luxxy (@luxxy_made) December 5, 2020

Made Bagas "Luxxy" Prabaswara was nominated for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year category in the prestigious Esports Awards 2020, where his twin brother Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita had bagged the award. Also, India's Naman "Mortal" Mathur had secured third place in the category.

PUBG Mobile has become an absolute favorite in regions like China, SEA, and South Asia. India and China constitute more than 40 percent of downloads for the game.

It's coming, you are pioneers of something very exciting! — Esports Awards - Presented by Lexus (@esportsawards) December 5, 2020

Advertisement

To increase the game's popularity in the West region, PUBG Mobile has introduced seven new Pro Leagues, including Turkey, North America, CIS, Western Europe, Arabia, Latin America, and Brazil.

PUBG Mobile Esports

The total prize pool of 2021 has also seen a 180% increase to $14 million as compared to the 2020 prize pool that was around $5 million.

In 2021, Tencent will also invest $30 million (PEL Prize money + Influence investment) in the Peacekeeper Elite League, which is an official tournament of Game for Peace ( PUBG Mobile Chinese version).