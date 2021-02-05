"If anything, I lose money for this": PewDiePie lashes out at comments suggesting he's trying to cash in on the VTuber trend

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg might be one of the most followed personalities on YouTube, but he isn't immune to criticism from the YouTube community.

He recently switched to VTubing and announced that his face wouldn't be visible in the streams.

He also introduced an avatar to replace his face. The trend has created ripples on the internet, but this switch has received a lot of backlash.

Evidently, the YouTube community isn't happy with PewDiePie's choice. The suggestion is that he is jumping on the bandwagon to profit from a trend that has been built over the years.

During his February 4 stream, PewDiePie rubbished comments suggesting that he is 'cashing in' on the trend.

"Where’s the money? Where’s the VTuber money I was promised? This is bullsh*t! If anything, I just pissed off brands because I was supposed to do brand deals, and they were like, ‘Well, you need to show your face.’ If anything, I lose money for this," he said.

PewDiePie isn't the first personality to make a switch to VTubing

VTubing is a trend that has been around for a while. Several internet celebrities have jumped ship to be a part of the trend, often using anime-themed avatars to replace their faces during streams.

PewDiePie isn't the first streamer to have received backlash for opting to be a part of the trend. Pokimane, too, faced a lot of criticism from the YouTube community for the same decision.

The Swedish YouTube king is far from letting anyone stare him down. Not only did he rubbish the criticism during his recent live stream, but he also claimed that opinions of people, in general, don't matter.

"No matter what, you’re always going to have dumb people online. This is the problem with the internet in general. People throwing their opinions out there. Your opinion don’t matter!"

PewDiePie also stated that he doesn't plan on staying a VTuber for long. he started this off as a joke. Fans aren't sure when the YouTube king will make a switch again.

It's safe to say that PewDiePie has been successful in keeping everything under wraps.

