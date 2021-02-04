"If you don't popularize it, it doesn't get fixed": xQc has his say on Disguised Toast's ban

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of the most outspoken streamers on the internet today. During one stream, he shed more light on his views revolving around exploits in a game.

This came in reply to Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang's ban from Blizzard for an exploit he used while streaming Hearthstone. The French Canadian streamer responded to the story by stating that exploits in a game should be popularized.

He said:

"If you don't popularize it, it doesn't get fixed, it doesn't get attention, and doing that gives it the attention it needs to get fixed. Otherwise, it gets under the rug."

xQc believes exploits in a game should be popularized

Glitches in games have been a matter of grave concern for a while. Sadly, these bugs are sometimes not visible on the surface but are termed as exploits when players take advantage of them.

This is what happened with popular internet celebrity Disguised Toast, who received a 72-hour ban for exploiting a glitch while on live stream.

Blizzard recently banned Disguised Toast

Also read: Fortnite Season 5 New Exotic 'Frozen SMG': Everything known so far

Advertisement

The Taiwanese-Canadian streamer discovered the glitch and wanted to test it out. But Toast streamed it live on Twitch, which, to his dismay, led to a three-day ban.

xQc was quick to respond to this ban. He believes that popularizing the exploit is the best way of getting rid of it. True, this act enables other players to try it out, which will increase the number of players affected by it.

But xQc believes that it is the best way of making it noticeable for the devs to do something about it.

Doing so might also hamper the gaming experience for many, but the streamer believes that this is the best way to go about it!

Also read: Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem patch notes: Legend nerfs, buffs, and weapon changes detailed