"If you threaten somebody's life": xQc seemingly justifies Adin Ross's homophobic rant against viewer who picked a fight with Trainwreckstv

Twitch star xQc gave his opinion regarding the recent controversy surrounding Adin Ross' use of a homophobic slur while live on Kick. The latter used the slur while addressing an individual who argued with Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" at the time. Adin referred to the individual as a "f*g," and went one step further, asking them to "k*ll" themself.

Albeit the controversial nature of the rant, Félix "xQc" appeared to take Adin's side. He stated that the reason behind his defending Adin's behavior was the individual allegedly threatened Tyler's life. According to Félix, once such a threat to harm someone is made, "everything is on the table."

He stated:

"If you go, and you threaten somebody's life, I don't give a f**k, you can tell them anything the f**k you want. Everything is on the table."

"I'll defend it": xQc opines on Adin's homophobic rant against an individual who "threatened" TrainwrecksTV

Félix reviewed certain comments allegedly made by the individual against whom Adin expressed his anger through the rant. The alleged comments, made by the individual named "legndx," involved a threat to "beat" up Tyler. Further, the individual also asked Tyler to stop talking about "his platform," referring to Kick, which was co-founded by the latter.

Comments made by the individual Adin was speaking against (Image via LSF_Forwarder/X)

After reading these remarks, xQc said the tirade was "justified," since legndx "threatened somebody's life." Félix stated:

"Okay, then justified. Okay? Okay, you want my take? You want me to defend it? I'll defend it. I actually will. Oh, you know what, then? Then, justified. Yep, I said it. If you threaten somebody's life, I don't give a f**k, you can tell whatever you f**king want... Okay? Okay? When you harm somebody, there's nothing you can do. They're basically harmed, and there's no going back. When you say some words, there's only so much it can achieve. If you threaten somebody's life, I don't give a f**k."

xQc has been vocal on ongoing matters of interest in the streaming world. The creator recently called out HasanAbi amid his massive feud with Destiny. Félix called him "fundamentally radicalized" and stated that his takes were "destructive." Furthermore, Félix added that these comments were made "from the bottom of his heart," but clarified that he "doesn't mind" Hasan.

