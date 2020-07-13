PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Season 3: Grand Finale schedule announced

PUBG Mobile ILG Cup boasts a massive prize pool of 6 lakh INR.

The Grand Finale will go on for 4 days and a total of 16 matches will be played.

ILG CUP FINALE

The past few weeks have been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India. Various official and unofficial PUBG Mobile tournaments are being held in the country right now.

One of those tournaments is the ILG Cup Season 3 presented by Indian LAN Gaming. The Finale was scheduled to be played on LAN in January. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now being held after six months and that too online. The LAN round was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru and was open to all.

Thirty-two teams played for six days between 7th Jan to 23rd Jan 2020 in online qualifiers. The top 16 teams qualified for the Grand Finale of ILG Cup. The Finale stage will be held from 14th July to 17th July.

The Grand Finale will go on for 4 days and a total of 16 matches will be played. The 16 qualified teams will have to take part in all the matches. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 6 lakh INR.

Team Megastars topped the online qualifiers stage of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup. Team Fnatic finished second while Team Zero Degree finished third. All the three teams had three chicken dinners each.

Schedule for Finale: 16 Matches

14 July: DAY 2:- 2 PM onwards

MATCH 1:- ERANGEL,

MATCH 2:- MIRAMAR,

MATCH 3:- SANHOK,

MATCH 4:- ERANGEL

15 July: Day 2:- 2 PM onwards

MATCH 1:- MIRAMAR

MATCH 2:- ERANGEL,

MATCH 3:- VIKENDI,

MATCH 4:- ERANGEL

16 July: Day 3:- 2 PM onwards

MATCH 1:- SANHOK

MATCH 2:- VIKENDI

MATCH 3:- MIRAMAR

MATCH 4:- ERANGEL

17 July: Day 4:- 2 PM onwards

MATCH 1:- ERANGEL

MATCH 2:- VIKENDI

MATCH 3:- SANHOK

MATCH 4:- ERANGEL

Map distribution of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup

ERANGEL: 7

MIRAMAR: 3

SANHOK: 3

VIKENDI: 3

Qualified teams for Grand Finale of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup

FNATIC MEGASTARS TEAM INSIDE OUT RS ALPHA PACK ENIGMA GAMING INFINITY SQUAD RIP OFFICIAL BSUD TEAM MAYHEM FLAWLESS GAMING DEADLY CALL ESPORTS REAPER X TEAM NEW ST MARCOS GAMING V3HAIL ESPORTS RIP SQUAD

The PUBG Mobile tournament will be live-streamed on lxgindiatv Youtube Channel.