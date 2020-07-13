PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Season 3: Grand Finale schedule announced
- PUBG Mobile ILG Cup boasts a massive prize pool of 6 lakh INR.
- The Grand Finale will go on for 4 days and a total of 16 matches will be played.
The past few weeks have been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India. Various official and unofficial PUBG Mobile tournaments are being held in the country right now.
One of those tournaments is the ILG Cup Season 3 presented by Indian LAN Gaming. The Finale was scheduled to be played on LAN in January. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is now being held after six months and that too online. The LAN round was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru and was open to all.
Thirty-two teams played for six days between 7th Jan to 23rd Jan 2020 in online qualifiers. The top 16 teams qualified for the Grand Finale of ILG Cup. The Finale stage will be held from 14th July to 17th July.
The Grand Finale will go on for 4 days and a total of 16 matches will be played. The 16 qualified teams will have to take part in all the matches. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 6 lakh INR.
Team Megastars topped the online qualifiers stage of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup. Team Fnatic finished second while Team Zero Degree finished third. All the three teams had three chicken dinners each.
Schedule for Finale: 16 Matches
14 July: DAY 2:- 2 PM onwards
MATCH 1:- ERANGEL,
MATCH 2:- MIRAMAR,
MATCH 3:- SANHOK,
MATCH 4:- ERANGEL
15 July: Day 2:- 2 PM onwards
MATCH 1:- MIRAMAR
MATCH 2:- ERANGEL,
MATCH 3:- VIKENDI,
MATCH 4:- ERANGEL
16 July: Day 3:- 2 PM onwards
MATCH 1:- SANHOK
MATCH 2:- VIKENDI
MATCH 3:- MIRAMAR
MATCH 4:- ERANGEL
17 July: Day 4:- 2 PM onwards
MATCH 1:- ERANGEL
MATCH 2:- VIKENDI
MATCH 3:- SANHOK
MATCH 4:- ERANGEL
Map distribution of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup
ERANGEL: 7
MIRAMAR: 3
SANHOK: 3
VIKENDI: 3
Qualified teams for Grand Finale of PUBG Mobile ILG Cup
- FNATIC
- MEGASTARS
- TEAM INSIDE OUT
- RS ALPHA PACK
- ENIGMA GAMING
- INFINITY SQUAD
- RIP OFFICIAL
- BSUD
- TEAM MAYHEM
- FLAWLESS GAMING
- DEADLY CALL ESPORTS
- REAPER X
- TEAM NEW ST
- MARCOS GAMING
- V3HAIL ESPORTS
- RIP SQUAD
The PUBG Mobile tournament will be live-streamed on lxgindiatv Youtube Channel.Published 13 Jul 2020, 11:38 IST