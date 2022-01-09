Independent Games Festival Awards 2022: Inscryption dominates list as nominations for all categories announced

The Independent Games Festival is one of the most prestigious events in the video game industry. The event celebrates independent game developers' imagination, innovation, and effort. It is part of the Game Developers Conference, the largest annual gathering of the indie video game industry.

The most significant award of the IGF is the Seumas McNally Grand Prize - named after the game programmer Seumas McNally. The award also accompanies a prize of $30,000. Previous winners of this prestigious award include the likes of Outer Wilds, Papers, Please, Return of the Obra Dinn, and Night in the Woods.

Independent Games Festival @igfnews



igf.com/article/unpack… ‘Unpacking’ and ‘Inscryption’ lead in IGF nominations for #GDC22 . Head here for the full list of finalists and honorable mentions, and follow the thread below. ‘Unpacking’ and ‘Inscryption’ lead in IGF nominations for #GDC22. Head here for the full list of finalists and honorable mentions, and follow the thread below. igf.com/article/unpack… https://t.co/hAulxO9EXA

The nominees for this year have finally been revealed. Titles from different genres and popularity feature across all the categories. Inscryption and Unpacking bag the highest number of nominations with four each.

Independent Games Festival Awards 2022: Nominees have arrived

Independent games this year have provided players with experiences that range from - finding your own identity out in the world, a card-based odyssey, unpacking your belongings, or timeless loops. Inscryption and Unpacking were a delight to play during the year and deserve their multiple nominations.

The festival has a total prize pool of $50,000. Various categories celebrate and award the contributions and achievements of the developers. The awards are given on the recommendation of juries selected by an IGF committee.

SEUMAS MCNALLY GRAND PRIZE

Inscryption - Daniel Mullins Games

Unpacking - Witch Beam

Loop Hero - Four Quarters

The Eternal Cylinder - ACE Team

Cruelty Squad - Consumer Softproducts

Unsighted Studio - Pixel Punk

NUOVO AWARD

Memory Card - Lily Zone

Okthryssia and Saturnia's Bureaucratic Adventures - Outlands

Space Hole 2020 - Sam Atlas

Tux and Fanny - Ghost Time Games

Cruelty Squad - Consumer Softproducts

Sparkles & Gems - Resnijars

Fuzz Dungeon - Jeremy Couillard

Cuccchi - Fantastico Studio

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO

Toem - Something We Made

Unpacking - Witch Beam

Jett: The Far Shore - Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented

Mini Motorways - Dinosaur Polo Club

Sable - Shedworks

Inscryption - Daniel Mullins Games

EXCELLENCE IN DESIGN

Inscryption - Daniel Mullins Games

Unpacking - Witch Beam

Overboard! - inkle

Strange Horticulture - Bad Viking

Webbed - Sbug Games

Midnight Protocol - LuGus Studios

EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE

Last Call - Nina Freeman and Jake Jefferies

Neurocracy - Playthroughline

Closed Hands - Passenger

Overboard! - inkle

Inscryption - Daniel Mullins Games

Unpacking - Witch Beam

EXCELLENCE IN VISUAL ART

The Eternal Cylinder - ACE Team

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery - Silver Lining Studio

Papetura - Petums

Fuzz Dungeon - Jeremy Couillard

The Wild at Heart - Moonlight Kids

Jett: The Far Shore - Superbrothers A/V + Pine Scented

BEST STUDENT GAME

Cai Cai Balão - Look Up Games

Abriss - build to destroy - Randwerk Games eG

Letter Lattice - Ethan Zarov

SmallLife - Yueqi Wu

Nainai's Recipe - Fan Fang, Mai Hou

Live Adventure - Live Adventure Team

The IGF will be hosted during GDC 2022, which will be held in San Francisco from March 21-25. Fans of the indie gaming scene should tune in to find out which titles make it big.

