India to send 15-member esports team to Asian Games 2023

Esports is set to make its grand debut at an official medal event, Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. This achievement will mark a significant step for the industry, further solidifying its position in the mainstream sports scene. Showcased initially as a demonstration sport in 2018, esports will now be an integral part of the multi-nation event.

Notably, the Asian Games 2023 event was initially slated for September 2022 but is now set to be played between September 23 and October 28, 2023, giving esports the platform it deserves.

The much-awaited occasion will feature seven official competitive-gaming titles, each with its dedicated publisher. The games to be played in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 are Arena of Valor Asian Games Version, Dota 2, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Mobile Asian Games Version, FIFA Online 4, League of Legends, and PUBG.

India will compete in four of these seven titles, proudly competing with a skillful contingent of esports athletes. The Indian squad includes professional players who will participate in DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4, League of Legends, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.

India to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian contingent consists of:

FIFA Online 4: Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka Street Fighter V: Ayan Biswas, Mayank Prajapati League of Legends: Akshaj Shenoy (captain), Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, and Sanindhya Malik DOTA 2: Darshan (captain), Abhishek, Shubham Krish, and Ketan

While there were different plans for Indian athletes Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma to compete in Hearthstone, it is regrettable that this title was removed from the Asian Games esports program in March.

Esports debut in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

Commenting on the significant occasion — as esports is set to make its debut in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 — Mr. Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) expressed his excitement. He said:

"The realization of our dreams for Indian esports has finally arrived. The range of titles featured at the Hangzhou Asian Games not only showcases the diversity of esports but also highlights the various aspects of skill, strategy, and teamwork that athletes bring to the table. Esports taking the spotlight at the Asian Games signifies the beginning of a new era for competitive gaming, and we encourage the entire nation to be a part of this incredible journey."

Addressing the Indian team's athletes, he added:

Our talented athletes have dedicated themselves to this life-changing championship, and they are ready to transform their dreams into reality."

The countdown has started for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, where esports will captivate audiences worldwide, and athletes will strive for glory in the virtual arena.

