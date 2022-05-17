Indian Congress MP seeks to bring restriction and censorship to video games: Report

When it comes to video games, India seems to be moving towards a grueling future. This is what seems to be the case according to the Online Gaming (Regulation) Bill 2022, which has been proposed in the Lok Sabha by Congress member Dean Kuriakose.

The proposed body will specifically look after online video games and will be given powers that can greatly reduce the freedom of gamers in the country.

As reported by MediaNama, the bill was proposed and presented in one of the earlier sittings. The council will essentially be overviewing all online video games available across Indian platforms.

It will also have the authority to take certain steps, like reducing the number of times players will be able to play in a fixed period. There will also be scope for the body to ensure that players can only spend a limited amount on different in-app purchases.

Congress member proposes a bill in Indian Lok Sabha to monitor online video games

Based on the draft made available to MediaNama, the bill has been suggested keeping in mind the dangers associated with online video games in particular. The body has focussed on the long periods some gamers spend on their beloved games. Another area of attention seems to be the real-life money that gamers spend to get different items:

“..more people will be exposed to online games in the coming years. The effect of long hours of gaming, especially amongst adolescents, is well known. It can impair normal socialisation, can cause physical and mental harm and even monetary loss,”

The draft also mentioned that they are aware of the dangers of online video games. The Indian government has recently banned several mobile games that have included popular titles like Free Fire and Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

The bill has full-fledged details about its scope of operation. The body will be set up and likely maintained by the Union Government, which will also have the right to remove someone.

The body will monitor all forms of online video games currently available in the country. It will monitor sites deemed to be illegal and devise steps to curb such activities.

Additionally, the body will also oversee related procedures like licensing websites, organizations and such bodies, including actions like revoking licensing and imposing punishments. The plans also include regulating the age, conditions and fees of all individuals involved with online games, even tournaments of said games.

Foreign investment, along with keeping accounts of online games, is also an area the body, if set up, will oversee.

It remains to be seen if the bill is passed and the Government will set up the body. It has been proposed that a non-recurring 100 crores of Indian Rupees will have to be spent initially to set up the body and make it functional. A point can certainly be raised if creating awareness instead of censorship is a better step to follow. After all, there could still be ways that gamers can bypass the restrictions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan