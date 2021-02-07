Indian government responds to questions on potential esports and gaming policies in India

Indian gaming and esports has been witnessing a steady growth in the past year and a half. The exposure to gaming has exploded after the launch of popular mobile gaming titles like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. The gaming community has continued to grow despite facing many obstacles.

With the success of mobile titles in the country, gaming enthusiasts are becoming aware of PC titles as well. This is providing gamers with a new audience and helping them build a stronger ecosystem around video games.

The recognition of esports by government bodies has been a topic of discussion in the Indian gaming community for a long time. Several applications for support have been filed but to no avail.

Recently, the issue of online gaming and esports was raised in the Lok Sabha. A list of questions were asked to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports by a Member of Parliament from BJP Sh. Jagdmbika Pal.

The questions were:

(a) Whether the Government has any plan to introduce gaming and esports policy in the country and, if so, the details thereof;

(b) Whether the Government has any plans to bring esports and gaming in the concurrent list of the Constitution and, if so, the details thereof;

(c) Whether the Government has any estimates on the size/value of the gaming industry in India and, if so, the details thereof;

(d) Whether the Government has any plans or taken any steps to regulate/curb illegal gaming, betting, and gambling in India, if so, the details

(e) Whether the Government has taken any steps or has any plan to introduce educational gaming and, if so, the details thereof?

These questions were answered on February 4th by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the leadership of Sh. Kiren Rijiju.

The ministry stated that it recognized that there are a large number of young esports enthusiasts in the country. It also stated that it knew the difference between esports and iGaming, with the former being skill based and the latter being luck based.

The ministry also said that despite there being many esports federations in India like the (ESFI) Electronic Sports Federation of India, E-sports Development Association of India (EDAI), and E-sports India (EI), none of the Federations/Associations have been recognized by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The ministry stressed on the fact that ''Sports'' has always been a state affair. The responsibility of promotion and development of any sports lies with that particular state or union territory.

They also said that the Department of Sports supplements efforts of the state or UT administration through various schemes. At present, there was no proposal under consideration to bring sports and gaming to the concurrent list.

Answering what estimates have been made on the size and value of online gaming/esports in the country, the government said no such study had been carried out.

It would be intriguing to see whether this discussion and debate bears any fruit eventually. Ideally, the government will recognize esports at some point in time. It will also be interesting to see the stand taken up by various state governments on this issue.