Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release announcement date leaked

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will soon be available on PS5, as per the latest rumors from renowned leaker Billbil-kun. Elaborating further on the French website DealLabs, the latest video game rendition of the iconic adventurer will reportedly arrive on Sony's platform on April 17, 2025. This release date, among other details, will likely be unveiled soon, on March 24, 2025.

Given the leaker's flawless track record, PS5 users can certainly look forward to the game in the near future. Here's everything to know about the leaked upcoming release of the latest Indiana Jones adventure for PS5.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release announcement date, editions, and more leaked

For starters, the game will be available in two editions on Sony's machine: Standard and Premium. The former just includes the base game and will cost the expected price of $69.99 USD, while the latter will cost $99.99 USD and come with extra content.

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition will offer players free cosmetics in the form of the Last Crusaders pack, featuring the Traveling Suit outfit and Lion Tamer's Whip. Meanwhile, the more expensive Premium Edition will not just include a physical disc and this pre-order bonus by default, but also pack in the following bonuses:

Digital Artbook

Temple of Doom outfit

The Order of Giants DLC expansion

48 hours Early Access

This means Premium Edition owners will be able to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle two days earlier than the release date (reportedly April 17), i.e. on April 15, 2025.

Finally, although nothing has been mentioned in this leak, stay tuned during the official announcement of the title's PS5 release for updates on a possible Collector's Edition as well.

