Infinity Ward announces a "new generation" of Call of Duty amid rumors that suggest it is a 2019 repeat

Call of Duty fans are still stuck in the Vanguard era, as it has only been a mere three months since Sledgehammer Games launched the title. However, the community is frustrated with Vanguard and wants it to be over as soon as possible.

Warzone and Vanguard are currently at their lowest popularity ever, and devs failed to launch the second season in time, making things more difficult.

All this is happening amidst rising information about an upcoming Call of Duty title from various sources. Based on leaks, 11 studios, including Infinity Ward and Treyarch, are collaborating for the next Call of Duty title.

Reportedly, it will be a sequel to the 2019 Infinity Ward release, Modern Warfare. As far as leaks are concerned, the name of the title will be Modern Warfare 2.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.



Stay frosty. A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.Stay frosty.

Earlier today, Infinity Ward posted about the upcoming title and claimed it will be a "new generation" of COD.

The upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare title might be similar to its prequel

There are multiple sources on social media sites who are sourcing information about the new COD title from industry insiders. A leaker on Twitter posted about the gameplay of the upcoming title and claimed that inside sources say it is similar to Modern Warfare 2019.

While it might be disappointing for many players, Infinity Ward is calling it a "new generation," a claim that might have some weight to it.

Ralph @RalphsValve IW associate describes Modern Warfare II's Gameplay as most similar to Modern Warfare 2019; inclusion of several new and already existing features - vaguely stating, "there's just more it"



He went on to state, “I was not too happy with the gameplay, it looks incredible however” IW associate describes Modern Warfare II’s Gameplay as most similar to Modern Warfare 2019; inclusion of several new and already existing features - vaguely stating, “there’s just more it”He went on to state, “I was not too happy with the gameplay, it looks incredible however” https://t.co/OZbZV4ai25

Modern Warfare has always been an appreciated series in the COD franchise, and past titles of the series hold some powerful memories of a community that is more than a decade old.

The leaker added his own two cents and asked the community to be patient before rushing to a conclusion as there's reportedly "more to it."

Ralph @RalphsValve By all counts, It’ll certainly feel, and look, new - it’s easy to get a sense of what the report entails, however, you’ll have to see for yourself once things eventually come out; I’m not going to convince you of an opinion By all counts, It’ll certainly feel, and look, new - it’s easy to get a sense of what the report entails, however, you’ll have to see for yourself once things eventually come out; I’m not going to convince you of an opinion

The upcoming title is expected to be released later this year in November (which has been the trend for Activision every year). Furthermore, there are leaks of Warzone 2 coming out soon and if that intel holds any weight, COD fans are in for a lot of surprises in 2022.

