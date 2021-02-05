InnerSloth introduces a new 'Ninja' mod in Among Us 

Since the success of Among Us last year, InnerSloth has tried introducing new mods to keep the title interesting.

The developers did so because the title was initially criticized for its limited content. Following a similar pattern of introducing interesting mods, the developers have now introduced the 'Ninja' imposter mod in Among Us.

This mod gives the imposter Ninja-like capabilities which they must use to eliminate crewmates without getting caught.

The Ninja mod equips the players with throwing stars that replace the game's regular 'kill' button. Also, the imposter can use smoke bombs to blind nearby players.

However, there is a 20-second cooldown for the smoke bomb and an 8-second cooldown for the throwing stars.

Moreover, it isn't as easy as it seems. Unlike the game's original premise, the players don't have the prerogative of eliminating the crewmate they want.

The mod mentions that the crewmate and the imposter can eliminate each other at the bottom left round, making the task tougher.

SSundee is a renowned name in the Among Us community and has a reputation for trying different mods. He released a video recently giving the mod a try and used his Ninja skills to eliminate crewmates without getting caught.

Valkyrae suggests that the developers need to bring in more content in Among Us.

During the recent episode of the Courage and Nadehsot Show, Valkyrae was asked about her views on the murder-mystery title that has played an instrumental role in her bagging the Content Creator of the Year Award.

While she was quick to refute comments suggesting that the title is dying out, she didn't hesitate from saying that developers need to introduce new content to continue entertaining the player base.

It seems like the developers have been playing close to attention to the streamers who have played a massive role in reviving Among Us in 2020, a game that originally came out in 2018.

The Ninja mod will undoubtedly make the Among Us streams more entertaining and might halt the general decline in interest for the title.

